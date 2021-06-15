Layman pitches shutout in Powhatan Little League Seniors' 7-0 win over Central Chesterfield

HENRICO -- Matthew Layman pitched a complete-game shutout to help his Powhatan Senior All-Stars advance past Central Chesterfield 7-0 and into Thursday's 7 p.m. elimination round of the Virginia Little League District V semifinals.

Layman scattered five hits and three walks across 88 pitches in seven scoreless innings. He threw strikes, forced three infield flyouts - including two back-to-back with the bases loaded in the third inning - and let his defense make plays behind him. He added two strikeouts.

Layman also helped his case by smashing a two-run base hit into left-center field in the sixth inning.

Dylan Trevillian and Luke Burkhart got Powhatan out of the bases-loaded jam in the third when: Trevillian, from third base, hustled in fielding a groundball and zipped it to first; and Burkhart went low and extended to make the catch in time, completing the clutch 5-3 play.

Powhatan's bats slowly grew the team's lead over the first five innings before rocketing away on 4 runs and five hits in the sixth.

Powhatan quickly went ahead 1-0 in the opening half-inning when light-footed lead-off batter Andrew Shiflett doubled and scored off of William Karanian's sacrifice fly to left field.