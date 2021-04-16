Local blood drives in coming months offer opportunities to save lives

“All of those things lead to an increase in the demand for blood. Elective surgeries pick up and you are unfortunately going to see more people diagnosed with cancer. More people get in car accidents. We as an organization need to plan for that,” he said.

The Powhatan Moose Lodge at 4140 Old Buckingham Road, got an early start with two blood drives held in March and two a month planned every month through June. Upcoming dates are from 1 to 6 p.m. on April 20, May 4 and 18, and June 1 and 15.

Passion Community Church at 4480 Anderson Highway will have a drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 21 and June 30. Two Moseley churches will also hold events. Parkway Baptist Church, 8508 Beaver Bridge Road, Moseley, has three drives, scheduled from 1 to 6 p.m. on April 15, noon to 5 p.m. on May 27 and June 10, and Spring Creek Baptist Church, 5130 Woolridge Road, Moseley, has one from 2 to 7 p.m. on June 22.

All of these drives will be held inside at the locations since the Red Cross is currently not using its bloodmobiles. However, McNamara said there is discussion going on about getting the use of those vehicles back for blood drives this summer, which would make a huge difference in the places where drives could be held since not every location has the capability of hosting an indoor event.