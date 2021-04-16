Local blood drives in coming months offer opportunities to save lives

POWHATAN – The Powhatan community is being asked to come out and help save lives with a good number of American Red Cross Blood Drives being held in the county or nearby in the coming months.
After a year where every aspect of the Red Cross operations was impacted to make sure it could safely hold community events, organizers are happy to see more civic organizations, churches, and businesses once again stepping up to host blood drives in their communities, said Jonathan McNamara, regional communications director.
For the better part of a year, many of those groups simply did not feel comfortable opening their doors for blood drives or didn’t have the facilities since bloodmobiles are not currently in use, he said. But with more safety measures in place and an increasing percentage of the population receiving the various COVID-19 vaccines, those organizations’ comfort levels are changing, allowing for a variety of blood drives being offered.
“It really lined up with the rest of society. As we started to see more people vaccinated, as we started to see more people comfortable with getting back into these types of environments, that really starts to line up with more people being willing to host drives,” he said. “That is really critical, because as society opens up more, more people are going to the doctor for the first time in a while and more people might be hitting the road for the first time in a while.
“All of those things lead to an increase in the demand for blood. Elective surgeries pick up and you are unfortunately going to see more people diagnosed with cancer. More people get in car accidents. We as an organization need to plan for that,” he said.
The Powhatan Moose Lodge at 4140 Old Buckingham Road, got an early start with two blood drives held in March and two a month planned every month through June. Upcoming dates are from 1 to 6 p.m. on April 20, May 4 and 18, and June 1 and 15.
Passion Community Church at 4480 Anderson Highway will have a drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 21 and June 30. Two Moseley churches will also hold events. Parkway Baptist Church, 8508 Beaver Bridge Road, Moseley, has three drives, scheduled from 1 to 6 p.m. on April 15, noon to 5 p.m. on May 27 and June 10, and Spring Creek Baptist Church, 5130 Woolridge Road, Moseley, has one from 2 to 7 p.m. on June 22.
All of these drives will be held inside at the locations since the Red Cross is currently not using its bloodmobiles. However, McNamara said there is discussion going on about getting the use of those vehicles back for blood drives this summer, which would make a huge difference in the places where drives could be held since not every location has the capability of hosting an indoor event.
“That opens up the ability to go to a completely different type of business,” he said. “It is a different environment and allows us to have a little more flexibility with partners.”
Over the course of the past year, the Red Cross has been hit hard by the lack of blood drives it could safely hold, McNamara said. High schools and colleges were always a huge supporter of blood drives, as were many businesses. When many of them began operating remotely or instituting strict guidelines, holding drives there wasn’t possible.
Even when drives could be safely held, as an organization, the Red Cross also had to work extremely hard to convince people that donating blood was safe, McNamara said. That meant being open and deliberate about sharing not only the continued need but the methods the organization was using to protect those who were willing to participate. Measures included wearing masks, social distancing, screening, sanitization efforts, and always having scheduled appointments instead of walk-in appointments.
One feature the Red Cross offered during the pandemic was free antibody testing to check to see if someone had already been exposed to COVID-19, he said.
“That was something that allowed us to maintain, but it really was a very challenging time. The businesses that stepped up and opened their doors to help us were really key in helping us maintain the blood supply and avoid a second health care crisis, which would have been in place if we couldn’t supply the blood to the hospitals that they needed to treat patients – not only dealing with COVID but the types of things that don’t take a break just because you are dealing with a pandemic,” he said.
For those interested in donating blood or finding another way to volunteer with the Red Cross, visit www.redcrossblood.org. Those wanting to donate may also download the Red Cross app and complete the entire process there.
Anyone who is interested in hosting a blood drive can contact Roger Gardner at 804-780-2250 or roger.gardner@redcross.org.
