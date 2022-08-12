Local girl squeezes fun into a good cause

A 10-year-old Powhatan County girl recently offered a perfect example of the power of paying it forward.

My awareness of Kaylee Mawyer’s generous heart started with an evening phone call from Al Patel, owner of Dorset Market. He called me on July 21 to let me know that Kaylee would be doing a lemonade stand outside of his store the next day to raise money for the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU. She would be out there all day that Friday with hot dogs, lemonade and cookies all available for a donation. He asked me to come.

When I think about how “perfect timing” works out some days, it really couldn’t have gotten any better. Already on the calendar for that morning was an interview with Art Chadwick to recount his fantastic experience gifting a namesake orchid to Dr. Jill Biden. When I left that interview, I only had to go a mile down the road to visit the lemonade stand, where I wanted to put a post on Facebook and hopefully drum up some extra business for the little girl.

Kaylee was in great spirits, greeting everyone who walked up. She was surrounded by family and friends wanting to help her and grateful for any show of support anyone – stranger or friend – showed her little lemonade stand that day.

Not long after that day, I got the opportunity to speak with Kaylee and her mom, Jacqui Mawyer, about how the stand did and why she wanted to do it in the first place.

You see, Kaylee’s connection to the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU is a very personal one. She was born with a congenital heart issue called Tetralogy of Fallot, which had to be surgically repaired with open heart surgery at the hospital when she was 6 months old.

Fortunately, 10 years on, Kaylee is doing great. She has annual checkups, but her mom said she is in perfect health. While she may have been too young to remember what the doctors and nurses did for her, she was always aware she is alive today because they did it.

So when Jacqui got an email about the Anthem LemonAid campaign, which was designed to have individuals or groups raise funds to help children with cancer at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Kaylee saw it as an opportunity to live out two dreams.

“I have always wanted to do a lemonade stand and I always wanted to donate to charity,” she explained.

The family are regulars at Dorset Market and visited to ask Al if they could set up a lemonade stand in the parking lot for two hours. He went a step further, telling her to make it an all-day event; suggesting she hold it on a Friday, which is his busiest day of the week; getting several people to help work the stand, and even donating the hot dogs they cooked for donations. Al explained he knows the Mawyers and how down to earth and helpful they are, so he didn’t hesitate to help. He said it would be good for Kaylee and for the community to support her.

After learning what Kaylee was doing via a sign at the market, Jennifer Engle, owner of Jae’s Cakes, also donated 45 cookies to the stand to support what the little girl was doing.

So that is how I found Kaylee on July 22 running the beautifully decorated lemonade stand, trying to do something good for others. Kaylee said the lemonade stand had steady traffic all day and people were extremely supportive. They were so supportive that she not only raised $2,578 on the day of the lemonade stand; she currently had raised $7,468 through additional online donations made at https://give.chfrichmond.org/fundraiser/3990962. Donations will be accepted until Aug. 12.

The family has been blown away by the Powhatan community’s support. Kaylee’s original fundraising goal was $300, so knowing she helped raise that much more for the hospital to help other children was incredibly exciting for her.

“I wanted to do something for the children’s hospital because I was a patient. They helped me, so I wanted to help them,” she said.

Jacqui said she and her husband, Kevin, were reminded all over again why the place they have called home for the last 26 years is so special. And while they hope that impression is also made on Kaylee, they want her to recognize her own part in helping make it happen.

“I hope she understands how special she is and what she did with this lemonade stand – just a basic lemonade stand – of how much money she raised to give to kids that have cancer at a hospital that also helped her along the way,” Jacqui said. “I also want her to know about the county she lives in and how generous people are. When people are in need and people are trying to raise money for things, Powhatan doesn’t stop. They are just always giving and always caring about each other.”