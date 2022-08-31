Local lifters set state records at Mid-Atlantic Open Championships

Congratulations to Powhatan powerlifters Ali Bulluck, Alex Bulluck and Hannah Morris for their excellent lifting at the 100% Raw Powerlifting Federation Mid-Atlantic Open Championships on Aug. 20 that was held at the Mechanicsville Gold’s Gym.

Ali Bulluck deadlifted 105 kilos (231.5 lbs) and bench pressed 42.5 kilos (93.5 lbs), and she took first place in the Masters Division 45-49/114 weight class.

Alex Bulluck deadlifted 82.5 kilos (181 lbs) and bench pressed 32.5 kilos (72 lbs) at the championships. She took first place in the Teen 16-17/ 114 weight class. Both of her lifts were new state records.