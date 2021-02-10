Local nonprofits innovate to keep helping

Like many events in the last 11 months, that had to go by the wayside. But rather than simply bowing out and skipping a year, organizers decided that if this event is really about the youth, that is what they would celebrate. They funneled all proceeds from the sale of a special 10-year edition journal booklet into scholarships for 10 local youth and held a virtual awards ceremony to honor them.

Organizers innovated in a great way that provided new opportunities and put that bridge there to keep the community event going so it can hopefully come back stronger than ever in 2022.

Another innovation by local nonprofits is actually still going on right now. Each year around Valentine’s Day, a Valentine Gala is held that raises thousands of dollars for two fantastic local nonprofit organizations: the Free Clinic of Powhatan and Habitat for Humanity-Powhatan.

Again, squeezing a few hundred people into a limited space, no matter how beautifully decorated, would be a poor idea right now. But these nonprofits, which serve some of Powhatan’s most vulnerable residents, aren’t taking a year off from helping people, so fundraising is important.