Local nonprofits innovate to keep helping

Creativity and innovation can be a wonder to watch.
About this time last year, I was starting to take a serious look at my calendar, which in many ways often matched up with the Community Calendar you can see featured on page 2A. I am not saying that I go to every event on the calendar; it’s just that I naturally gravitate toward community events that draw large crowds as part of my coverage of Powhatan County.
Spring is usually one of the best times for that since Powhatan has a great lineup of festivals and community events in a normal year. But since the last 11 months have been anything but normal, that obviously hasn’t been the case.
Still, some of the most amazing things that come out of adverse situations are how people respond and create positive outcomes. The number of ways this has happened in the last year would be too many to list, but they have happened in all walks of life.
But what got me thinking about this subject recently have been efforts by local nonprofits that have acknowledged the limitations COVID-19 placed upon them and worked around them.
It started back in January with what should have been the 10th annual MLK Jr. Youth Day Community Breakfast, a fabulous local event that features food, entertainment, and inspiration. In the last several years I have attended, hundreds of members of the community came out to break bread together and celebrate Powhatan youth through mentorships, scholarships, and their performances at the actual event.
Like many events in the last 11 months, that had to go by the wayside. But rather than simply bowing out and skipping a year, organizers decided that if this event is really about the youth, that is what they would celebrate. They funneled all proceeds from the sale of a special 10-year edition journal booklet into scholarships for 10 local youth and held a virtual awards ceremony to honor them.
Organizers innovated in a great way that provided new opportunities and put that bridge there to keep the community event going so it can hopefully come back stronger than ever in 2022.
Another innovation by local nonprofits is actually still going on right now. Each year around Valentine’s Day, a Valentine Gala is held that raises thousands of dollars for two fantastic local nonprofit organizations: the Free Clinic of Powhatan and Habitat for Humanity-Powhatan.
Again, squeezing a few hundred people into a limited space, no matter how beautifully decorated, would be a poor idea right now. But these nonprofits, which serve some of Powhatan’s most vulnerable residents, aren’t taking a year off from helping people, so fundraising is important.
In answer to that problem, the nonprofits innovated this year by holding a two-week celebration fundraiser that runs through Sunday, Feb. 14. They put together a great video highlighting the purposes of both nonprofits that you can watch on www.valentinegala.org, www.habitatpowhatan.org, www.freeclinicofpowhatan.org and on the Facebook pages of both nonprofits. They partnered with local businesses to hold fundraising events with the proceeds going to the nonprofits. Lastly, they asked people to still purchase tickets, but instead of going to a gala, you are purchasing tickets to a grand prize raffle with some pretty nice prizes. That drawing will be held at 3 p.m. on Feb. 14, so there is still time to purchase tickets.
I also should give an individual shout-out to Habitat for Humanity-Powhatan, which took a different spin on a traditional fundraiser in December with the Home Fore the Holidays golf tournament at Independence Golf Couse. The nonprofit asked people to participate in the tournament by tracking their scores in an app, which allowed for social distancing and raising money for a good cause at the same time.
I don’t know what the year ahead will bring, but I know that Powhatan’s nonprofits are still hard at work all over the county trying to make life happier, safer, and healthier for local residents in need. Another year of canceling some of their biggest fundraisers might make it hard for them to keep carrying out their missions, so many will likely try to find creative ways to regain community awareness and support or simply put calls out into the community. As that happens, we will do our best to help them get the word out to people.
But you don’t have to wait for some big announcement. If you thought a nonprofit was worthy of a donation two years ago, it likely still is. Now may be a good time to reach out to some of those organizations and see if they have needs, whether it is for donations or volunteers.
Don’t underestimate the difference you can make in the lives of your neighbors here in Powhatan by reaching out and offering a helping hand.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.