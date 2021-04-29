Local Relay for Life to hold a joint event with Chesterfield

“I think they saw what it is like having more hands working on one event, so it was an easy decision from there,” she said. “And with the event being at Westchester, it is a perfect central location for both communities.”

The event as it stands right now is starting with the basics, and as it gets closer and more activities may be allowed, organizers would love to expand it, said Pat Johnson, event lead. People will once again be able to purchase luminaria bags in honor or in memory of someone. Organizers want to have an opening ceremony, an opportunity to honor survivors, and a closing ceremony. If restrictions continue to lift, they can consider adding in more offerings.

While it is difficult to confirm too much when the event is so far away and anything can happen in a pandemic, organizers will work hard to bring back as many traditional elements of Relay as possible, because they know how important they are to many people, Pugh said.

Regardless of what the event in the fall looks like, the heart of Relay is still to raise money for the American Cancer Society, Johnson said. To that end, they are asking people to consider forming teams and fundraising for Relay.

She pointed out that while the event won’t look exactly as it did in the past, at least for now, they are just happy to be moving forward.