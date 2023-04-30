The Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home is both pleased and sad to announce the much-deserved retirement of its leading light and shepherd, Loretha (Bell) Thomas. Thomas has spearheaded the Funeral Home for the last thirty-seven years. Her dedication and contributions to the field and support of her community have been an inspiration and accounts for her success as a businesswoman.

Brandon Brunson of Richmond has been selected to take on the daily operation of the funeral home. Brunson, an experienced funeral director, is a graduate of John Tyler Community College with an associate degree in applied science, majoring in funeral services. Brunson represents three generations of the Brunson family that have served with the Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home. Thomas will assume the role of Funeral Director, Emeritus.

Since 1958 the Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home has been serving families in Cumberland, Powhatan, and surrounding communities. Please know that our commitment to offering quality and thoughtful services has not wavered despite the devastating impact of the Covid-19 virus.