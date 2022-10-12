Madalyn Johnson verbally commits to James Madison

When junior Powhatan softball star Madalyn Johnson was able to open her college recruiting up and communicate with coaches on Sept. 1, it didn’t take long for her to find the school where she wanted to take the mound.

The first team All-Metro star verbally committed to James Madison University on Sept. 13, saying the school checked all the boxes for her both for the excellent athletic reputation and facilities as well as on the academic side of the equation.

“I knew that I didn’t want to go too far from home, and I wanted to go Division I,” Johnson said.

JMU checked both those boxes, while allowing her to pursue a major in biology and live on a campus in the mountains that she says she instantly gravitated toward.

“I knew that JMU had a really good biology program and right when I stepped on the campus, I was like, this is it,” she said.

Before making her decision, Johnson said she was also looking at schools from the ACC, SEC and the Big South.

Johnson’s first contact with the JMU coaching staff came from pitching coach Libby Bowman, someone Johnson says she was already familiar with prior to their Sept. 1 phone call. Bowman immediately wanted Johnson to meet the team, visit classes and go to a football game to see if the school was the right fit for her.

Now with her decision made, Johnson’s ready to lock in and focus on the upcoming spring season with the Indians, hoping to follow up a tremendous sophomore season with an even better one in Year 3.

“I’m so excited for the season to start. I feel like it’s a different kind of nervousness that I’m having,” Johnson said. “I know more people are going to be watching and stuff like that, but I’m just so excited to start, and I know I can help my teammates get to the colleges they want to go to.”