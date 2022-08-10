Madelyn Adams finishes second for Shooter of the Year

After finishing in fifth place in last year’s running for ASA Shooter of the Year, Powhatan compound archer Madelyn Adams returned with an even bigger finish this year.

The 15-year-old Powhatan local took on the Youth Girls Open 3D pro/am circuit that started in February and came out as a second place finisher in the final standings, further solidifying her place as one of the rising stars of the sport in the country.

In her final competition to conclude the circuit, Adams was once again at the top of her game, taking the top honor at the ASA Delta McKenzie Classic Pro/Am on Thursday, July 28. Adams hit 20 12-point shots during the classic and ended with a total score of 432, just edging out second place finisher Emily Housepian, who ended up winning ASA Shooter of the Year.

The win wasn’t Adams’ only first place result of 2022, she also took home first prize after winning at the TRU Ball/Black Eagle Pro/am on June 2. She reclaimed her state crown at the reigning Virginia State ASA 3D championship, while also winning Virginia Shooter of the Year in the process.

Last year when she finished fifth in the national Shooter of the Year standings, Adams pulled in a cumulative score of 1,679, but this time around, she showed off just how much she’s improved as a marksman, recording a final score of 1,736 with 69 12-pointers.

Adams has been shooting competitively since she was 11 years old and has now finished her second season in the ASA Pro/am circuit. She’s also an experienced target shooter as well, although she says she prefers the more relaxed nature of 3D competition.

“With what I was doing before with target, I was so worried about my score, but with 3D it doesn’t really matter what my score is,” she said. “It’s more of a math game and figuring out numbers. You’re not so worried about shooting a certain score and having all these accomplishments. It’s more relaxed.”