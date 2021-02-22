Maggie Walker's R.J. May, from Powhatan, takes runner-up honors at states

Maggie Walker Governor's School junior R.J. May, from Powhatan, closed out the 2020-21 season by earning state runner-up honors in the Class 3 state championships.

Wrestling at 182 pounds, May reached the state final for the second time in his three years on the varsity mat by pinning Yorktown's Joshua Cummings in 3:33 and William Byrd's Jerze Webb in 1:34.

The state championship match was a classic. May and his New Kent opponent Domonic Baker tied each other at 1 point apiece and battled their way into overtime. But Baker, credited with an escape and a takedown, prevailed in the tie-breaker scenario to edge past May 4-1 and win the 182-pound title.

New Kent went on to win the team state championship, its third straight, over Skyline.

May advanced to states through winning the 182-pound Class 3, Region B championship held at Brentsville District High School in Nokesville. He reached the regional final by pinning Ryan Mickelwait in 32 seconds and David Fox in 1:35.

Facing Skyline's Dustin Gue in the regional title match, May took the lead on a pin attempt, securing two points for the near-fall with 10 seconds to go in the second period. He added an insurance escape in the third and shutout Gue 3-0 for both the match and the 3B title.