Make special memories but do it responsibly

In the spring, when the news of events being canceled because of the growing COVID-19 crisis started happening, it was hugely disappointing, but also understandable.
On the one side, as I watched one organization, nonprofit, and business after another cancel some of our most entertaining annual traditions, it was a blow both personally and professionally.
There are events I attend every year for the Powhatan Today – fundraisers, special holidays, and festivals – that I genuinely love covering for our community. For this writer, the late spring is usually an immensely difficult time to juggle as far as schedules go because everybody is so happy to have some decent weather (hopefully) that the events come all at once. But it also is a pretty entertaining time seeing the community celebrating what makes Powhatan unique in so many different ways.
On the flip side, here was this huge, unknown health problem that posed the highest risk to some of our most vulnerable citizens. Like most people, I severely curtailed my in-person activity. Even if I thought the risk to myself may not be huge, the idea of being a carrier and somehow transmitting the virus to someone else who would be seriously affected was untenable.
It may seem trivial to talk about social and entertainment events in the face of all we have lost. The economy has been devastated, people have lost their lives, people have lost their jobs, schools have been closed, families have been kept apart, and so much more. It would take a very long, depressing list to enumerate all of the ways COVID-19 has made life suck.
At the same time, our social gatherings and annual traditions are often what gives us a significant sense of place, community, belonging, and even purpose that makes some of the more mundane and difficult parts of life more bearable.
As 2020 marched on, the act of sacrificing so much of what we love and what makes us feel like a community has continued. We hoped if we complied with restrictions early, we might be able to save some things in the summer, fall, and winter, and we have. Some smaller events, and even some larger events with good social distancing practices in place, have happened.
The Powhatan Freedom Festival, for instance, was a wonderful success, drawing huge crowds in and around the Powhatan County Fairgrounds to enjoy a fantastic July 4 celebration fireworks show.
While not technically a festival, as far as annual traditions go, Powhatan High School will always deserve a huge round of applause for pulling off five back-to-back graduation ceremonies on July 25 to honor as many Class of 2020 graduates as possible.
More recently, the county took advantage of a crisp early autumn night to host a movie night under the stars on Oct. 9, showing “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” to a crowd of almost 150 people spread out across the Powhatan Rescue Squad grounds. It was such a fun, simple offering, but, for a brief amount of time, it provided a sense of normalcy that is hard to find these days.
Now we are on the precipice of three consecutive holiday seasons that are all about coming together to celebrate friends, family, and community. And we are faced with huge questions about how we should handle these seasons.
Some choices are going to be made for us. Festivals, holiday meals, and more that have been happening for years are likely to be canceled. If we refuse to subscribe to the notion that Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukah, Kwanzaa, and other cultural and religious traditions people celebrate are just canceled in 2020, how do we commemorate them in safe but meaningful ways?
When we recently asked readers how they planned to mark Halloween, we heard a few traditional options, including trick or treating in a neighborhood or attending one of the smaller Halloween haunted trails being offered in the county. There also were a few innovations, such as an at-home candy scavenger hunt and delivering treats to neighbors ding-dong-ditch style.
Choosing what is best not only for the safety and well-being of your family but your community will be up to every individual to decide – as it should be. It’s a huge question, and, to be honest, I don’t think there is one right answer.
The only thing I would hope to see is that as people go about making these special memories, they constantly remind themselves and others to be as safe and responsible as possible. Wanting to get back some feeling of normalcy is not wrong, but neither is taking some commonsense steps to help keep Powhatan safe.
