Make special memories but do it responsibly

In the spring, when the news of events being canceled because of the growing COVID-19 crisis started happening, it was hugely disappointing, but also understandable.

On the one side, as I watched one organization, nonprofit, and business after another cancel some of our most entertaining annual traditions, it was a blow both personally and professionally.

There are events I attend every year for the Powhatan Today – fundraisers, special holidays, and festivals – that I genuinely love covering for our community. For this writer, the late spring is usually an immensely difficult time to juggle as far as schedules go because everybody is so happy to have some decent weather (hopefully) that the events come all at once. But it also is a pretty entertaining time seeing the community celebrating what makes Powhatan unique in so many different ways.

On the flip side, here was this huge, unknown health problem that posed the highest risk to some of our most vulnerable citizens. Like most people, I severely curtailed my in-person activity. Even if I thought the risk to myself may not be huge, the idea of being a carrier and somehow transmitting the virus to someone else who would be seriously affected was untenable.