Malkerson competes in 100-yard backstroke at Class 4 Swimming and Diving Championships

Entering the VHSL Class 4 Swimming and Diving Championship on Feb. 18, Cole Malkerson’s mere presence at the state finals etched his name into Powhatan history. The junior swimmer has long been a top competitor for Powhatan’s swim program, but by becoming the first male swimmer in the school’s history to compete in states, he has put himself in a league of his own.

Malkerson’s journey to this year’s state championship has been one that Powhatan fans have been keeping an eye on after he nearly made it last season with a fifth place finish in the regional competition for the 100-yard freestyle event.

Competing in the 100-yard backstroke competition with 22 swimmers from 18 different schools across the state at SwimRVA, Malkerson put in a solid effort and came away with 14th place in the event. Chancellor High School sophomore Kyle Peck won the backstroke event outright with a time of 48.13 seconds, 0.22 seconds off from the VHSL Class 4 record. Peck won the 4B 100 back competition as well.

Malkerson’s time of 57.32 seconds was just off from his 56.88 time that earned him fifth place at the 4B Regional Swim Championships held at the same pool on Feb. 11. He easily beat his seed time heading into regionals though, which clocked in at 59.33 seconds, a two-second difference for the Powhatan star.

In the preliminary races held early in the afternoon, Malkerson beat his seed time by a tenth of a second, finishing the 100-yard race in 56.87 seconds.

That result gave him 13th place among the 22 swimmers and placed him in the consolation bracket with seven other competitors.

In the consolation bracket, Malkerson started things off with a solid first lap, swimming the pool in 27.83 seconds.

In the last leg of the race, the Indians swimmer completed the final lap in 29.49 seconds to finish in sixth in the consolation bracket.

Monacan senior Marc Macomson finished in first in the bracket with a completion time of 52.16 seconds.

For the tournament as a whole, Western Albemarle’s boys team and Monacan’s girls team came out on top as the state champions, with Western Albemarle scoring 409 team points and Monacan scoring 316 points.

Malkerson’s finish for the Indians gave the team 2.5 points in the competition, which helped them finish in 31st place out of 33 competing teams in the boys side of the competition.

With Malkerson’s finish in states, the junior’s run to states closes another season for the rising Powhatan swimming and diving team that will look to add even more team members to the states competition next winter.