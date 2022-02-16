Malkerson reaches states after fifth-place finish in regional 100-yard backstroke

In the 2022 VHSL 4B Regional Swim Championships, Powhatan junior Cole Malkerson led the way with a fifth place result in the boys 100-yard backstroke that qualified him for states. Malkerson becomes the first Powhatan male swimmer since 2016 to qualify for states.

Last season, Malkerson also finished fifth in the 100-yard freestyle, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, only the first four finishers of individual events were able to qualify.

Malkerson was fantastic in his fifth place finish, beating his 59.33-second seed time with a final time of 56.88 seconds. Chancellor sophomore Kyle Peck won the event outright with a convincing 49.36-second finish.

Sophomore Nathan Orban had a respectable finish in the same event, finishing 14th among 29 competitors with a 1:04.60 time. Malkerson's brother Wyatt finished the race in 20th, finishing in 1:08.45.

Malkerson also competed in the boys 100-yard freestyle, finishing seventh out of 33 swimmers. Malkerson finished the race with a time of 50.86 seconds, with his seed time coming in at 52.25 seconds. Malkerson was less than a second away from finishing in the top-5 for the event, with the fifth place finisher being Patrick Henry sophomore Cole Nuckols at 50.16 seconds.

In the next event, senior Mia Wilson also finished in seventh in the 100-yard freestyle. The Powhatan star finished in a solid 57.64 seconds to finish within the top-10, and was 0.72 seconds off from fifth place finisher Jillian Wedding from King George High School. Monacan freshman Raegan Canada won the event with a stellar time of 53.31 seconds.

In the girls 500-yard freestyle, Powhatan had juniors Summer Kantanen and Margaret Compton compete alongside sophomore Leanne Wrenn, with Kantanen leading the Powhatan charge with a 14th place finish. The junior crushed her seed time of 6:22.60 with a final time of 6:09.91.

Kantanen was later the first swimmer for Powhatan's 200-yard freestyle relay team with Wilson, freshman Jenna Autry and sophomore Rowan Blashfield. That group finished the relay in 1:56.73, good for eighth place.

In Kantanen's final performance of the evening, she finished 18th in the 100-yard breaststroke with a 1:22.42 result.

When it was all said and done, Powhatan's girls team finished in eighth place in the team rankings with 89 points while the boys finished in 12th with 51 points.