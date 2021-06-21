Margaret Manning felt call to teach, serve others

From her parents Manning learned some essential life lessons that stayed with her throughout her life and were passed on to later generations, her niece said. Manning’s parents taught their children the value of hard work, education, serving others, and holding their heads high.

“My grandfather, James Harris, made sure that every one of his children knew you walked like your head was extended to a string to the ceiling,” Burke said. “We all learned not to hold our heads down. That is something we as people of color had to remind each other –that it is OK to have eye contact. That goes back to the history of having been enslaved. That was not always a right.”

Manning was taught that if she had a concern, she should share it, and if she knew something wasn’t right, she should speak up. But first she needed to do what she was supposed to do and exceed expectations, Burke said.

Manning’s mother pushed for a strong education for her children, believing it was essential for people of color, Burke said. Like her older sister Octavia, Manning attended St. Paul’s College in Lawrenceville, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. Their youngest sister, Gladys, soon followed in their footsteps.

A passion to serve