McCullough, Cascone lead Powhatan High School Class of 2022

POWHATAN – Keegan McCullough and Julianna Cascone lead the class of Powhatan High School’s Class of 2022 as valedictorian and salutatorian with GPAs of 4.6440 and 4.616, respectively.

McCullough is the son of Lee McCullough and Amanda McCullough, and the brother of Addison and Camden McCullough. His family is his greatest support system; he is full of love for them and they are full of pride for him.

McCullough leaves his mark on Powhatan High School in many ways. He was a member of the Advance College Academy, a partnership between Powhatan County Public Schools and Reynolds Community College. As a member of the ACA, he graduated with an Associate of Science degree in social sciences, as well as a high school advanced diploma. McCullough is a dedicated member of the PHS Varsity boys soccer team, which had one of its best seasons on record. He was also a member of the National Honor Society, The National English Honor Society, the National Math Honor Society and the National Computer Honor Society.

In McCullough’s spare time, he finds pleasure in sharing his love of soccer with the younger generation as a coach for a youth team.

In the fall, he will attend the College of William and Mary. Although he is unsure about his major at this point, he is content to go “wherever the wind takes him.”

Cascone is the daughter of Anthony and Utari Cascone, and also finds great support from her brother AJ and her favorite four-legged friends, Zoey and Mojo.

During her four years there, Cascone has embraced life at Powhatan High School. She also graduated with her associate degree on May 15 through the high school’s Advance College Academy with Reynolds Community College.

Through the years, she has passionately participated in numerous volunteer activities to support the Spanish Honor Society and maintained memberships in both the Science National Honor Society and Spanish National Honor Society. Cascone also shows her love for her community by planning various cultural events and being an active member in the PHS Leftovers Club. Cascone was awarded the Spanish global seal of literacy for excellence in Spanish.

Cascone said one of her proudest high school accomplishments was the moment she understood the importance of life balance during her sophomore year thanks to ACA.