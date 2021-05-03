McMullin, Krauss combine for 13 goals as Powhatan girls lacrosse routs Monacan 22-9

POWHATAN – The young Powhatan girls lacrosse team, featuring only one senior this year, continued to showcase its talent and growth with Monday’s 22-9 rout of Class 4, Region B opponent Monacan.

“I couldn’t be happier with our team right now. They are young, but they work so well together,” said head coach Laura Camp. “We have so much depth. We have so many scoring threats. Our defense is becoming stronger and more unified and I’m super happy with the way things are going right now.”

After she established herself as a leading defender on Powhatan’s varsity volleyball team, Kendal McMullin, who had also had a strong offseason for lacrosse going into the spring of 2020 before that season was shut down by COVID, has shined so far at midfield this year. She handled a majority of the draws and scored 7 goals in Monday’s game.

“Kendal’s a natural leader, and she just is a great role model for her teammates because she puts in 200-percent effort at all times,” Camp said. “She’s fast, she’s athletic, she’s positive and…that’s who you want as a leader on the field, is someone who exemplifies the characteristics that you want everyone else to follow, and that’s Kendal.”