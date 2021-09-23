Michelle Martin thrilled to serve as Powhatan High School principal

POWHATAN – When Michelle Martin learned she had been chosen as the new Powhatan High School principal, she was thrilled.
Having worked in education for 22 years, including the last four years as PHS assistant principal, she was excited to think about the opportunities that lay ahead with the new school year, especially with students back in classes full-time.
When the news came out, she said she received incredible support from her colleagues as well as parents and community members. But her favorite moments in the role so far came when students returning for the 2021-2022 school year told her, “Ms. Martin I wanted it to be you. I am so happy you are the principal.”
“I had wonderful things said by teachers and parents, but really when the students greeted me the first week of school and said, ‘I am so excited it was you,’ that was the best part. Knowing I am where I am supposed to be and where students wanted me to be,” she said.
Having witnessed firsthand what the last school year was like for the Powhatan community, Martin had a few priorities going into her new role as principal. First was recognition that there was a disruption to learning in the last year and a half and the school needs to address that “to meet our students where they are and ensure academic success.”
The school also intends to put an emphasis on student and teacher wellness, she said. These can be stressful times with concerns about COVID and restrictions that had to be put into place for the school’s normal activities to still take place, she said.
“It is important that we transition back and we ensure students are coping with things well, are handling things well, and likewise for our teachers. That is one of our main priorities,” she said.
But with the serious goals also comes the simple joys of having students back in their classes and in the hallways five days a week, she said. During a leadership summit held this summer, PHS students created a theme for the new year: Orange and Black…The Comeback: the Spear-It Returns!
It is telling, she said, that the students are ready to re-engage in their schools, she said. They want the opportunity to show their school spirit, so her goal is to encourage that to the extent possible while also keeping them safe and healthy.
“The kids are so energizing. It is really why we do what we do,” she said. “Our students have transitioned well back into the building. Generally even the kids who don’t love school are happy to be here – happy to have some consistency and routines in their lives.”
Martin said she has wanted to be involved in education for as long as she can remember. She recalls loving to play school at home in Amelia County as early as 4 years old.
She began teaching elementary school in 1999 in Jacksonville, North Carolina, where her husband, Mike, was stationed in the military. She then taught in Amelia County for six years, the last two as an instructional technology resource teacher (ITRT). Having taught at both elementary and middle schools during this time helped her see how children start out and need to be guided along the way, she said.
In 2008, Martin was hired by Powhatan County Public Schools as an ITRT, supporting teachers and their implementation of instructional technology. In 2014, she transitioned to supervisor of instructional technology for the school division, where she remained until she became assistant principal, serving for the next four years.
“I already have very strong relationships with the teachers and students. In that way it has been, in my mind, a pretty smooth transition (to principal). I was able to step into this role and have all this background and foundation already in place so we can continue to move forward and grow in the areas we need to grow,” she said.
The school division began looking for a new high school principal after Dr. Mike Massa announced on July 13 that he would be resigning after five years in the position. Dr. Eric Jones, superintendent, said Martin was chosen as the high school’s new principal out of four highly qualified candidates for a combination of factors, including the work she did as assistant principal under Massa.
“She was Dr. Massa’s right hand person and gained a wealth of experience that made her an attractive candidate,” Jones said. “She also has the previous experience in the instructional area as an instructional technology resource teacher for a number of years. We love our administrators to have a strong gasp of instructional pedagogy.”
The big challenge Martin and all staff at PHS face this school year is that the school didn’t have a full instructional year last year so there are students who have some unfinished learning, Jones said.
“We need to ensure they catch up and complete that learning from the previous 18 months. Ms. Martin had a very good plan for that that she discussed in the interview that was very comprehensive. That is the No. 1 challenge – making sure our students are prepared for that next step in their life,” Jones said.
Another aspect that made Martin an attractive candidate was that she lived through the last year with the division as both an administrator and a parent. Martin’s daughter, Caris, graduated from PHS in the Class of 2021, and her son, Gabe, is a sophomore. She knows the challenges and how they were faced, and is ready to tackle those same issues and more this year, Jones said.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.