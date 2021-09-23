Michelle Martin thrilled to serve as Powhatan High School principal

“It is important that we transition back and we ensure students are coping with things well, are handling things well, and likewise for our teachers. That is one of our main priorities,” she said.

But with the serious goals also comes the simple joys of having students back in their classes and in the hallways five days a week, she said. During a leadership summit held this summer, PHS students created a theme for the new year: Orange and Black…The Comeback: the Spear-It Returns!

It is telling, she said, that the students are ready to re-engage in their schools, she said. They want the opportunity to show their school spirit, so her goal is to encourage that to the extent possible while also keeping them safe and healthy.

“The kids are so energizing. It is really why we do what we do,” she said. “Our students have transitioned well back into the building. Generally even the kids who don’t love school are happy to be here – happy to have some consistency and routines in their lives.”

Martin said she has wanted to be involved in education for as long as she can remember. She recalls loving to play school at home in Amelia County as early as 4 years old.