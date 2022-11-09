Middle school Indians capture Southside crown

The Powhatan Middle School soccer team had another successful fall season and captured the Southside Middle School crown once again,
They beat Mecklenburg Middle School 3-0 on Oct. 27 to take the title.
After a small set back during the regular season, the young Indians were able to rally the rest of the year with some impressive performances, including one match against a very talented team in Collegiate Middle School.
Head Coach Willie Miles appreciates his teams progression throughout the season and says he is excited for each of the future of the program as he and his reliable assistant coach Jessica Minnix develop the younger players to potentially play at the high school level.
“This team was committed to improving as a team from the start and they were a blast to coach,” Miles said. “I of course can’t wait to see what the young men do when they get up to my staff and I at the high school program, but I am also excited that our talented ladies continue onward as well. The future continues to be bright for Powhatan soccer as a whole.”