Middle school Indians capture Southside crown

The Powhatan Middle School soccer team had another successful fall season and captured the Southside Middle School crown once again,

They beat Mecklenburg Middle School 3-0 on Oct. 27 to take the title.

After a small set back during the regular season, the young Indians were able to rally the rest of the year with some impressive performances, including one match against a very talented team in Collegiate Middle School.

Head Coach Willie Miles appreciates his teams progression throughout the season and says he is excited for each of the future of the program as he and his reliable assistant coach Jessica Minnix develop the younger players to potentially play at the high school level.