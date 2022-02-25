Middle school Indians lose in championship game despite strong efforts

Powhatan Middle School's boys and girls basketball teams entered the gym at Nottoway High School with one goal on their mind: to win the Southside Middle School Conference title.

Though they'd both come up short on that goal, neither loss takes away from two terrific seasons filled with memorable highlights and victories.

Down two with an open look in the corner, the boys team was just inches away from a buzzer-beating bucket that would’ve given them the conference title, but it was not meant to be as the undefeated Wyatt Panthers took home the championship trophy, 32-30. The girls team lost to the Prince Edward Eagles, 37-23.

Led by eighth grade forward Ryan Flippo’s 19 points, the boys team led the game by four with just under four minutes left to play, but a go-ahead floater with nine seconds put the Panthers up on top for good. Behind Flippo’s solid scoring performance was guard Jayshaun Morris with six points.

It was a low-scoring affair to start things off for both sides, as the two teams went into the second quarter in just a 6-4 game, with Powhatan leading early. Eighth-grade guard and primary facilitator Jayden Goode started the Powhatan scoring off with a jumper, and his ability as a passer and ball-handler set the tone early.

The four-point quarter can be attributed to Powhatan’s aggression defensively in the half court. Their on-ball defensive effort paved the way for multiple high-effort plays, as the team looked ready to dive for every loose ball if it meant taking home the first place trophy.

In the second quarter, Flippo’s scoring ability was on full display after an on-the-money outlet pass from forward Ben Whitver led to a Flippo layup and a Wyatt timeout with 3:51 left in the half.

After the timeout, Flippo continued leading the charge, taking advantage of multiple trips to the free throw line as well as utilizing a flashy hop step to the rim for a layup. Though a few Panthers buckets cut the lead down to five toward the end of the half, the Indians’ star player proved to be the difference early, as they went into the locker room holding a 16-11 lead.

In the third quarter, Wyatt came out fierce and motivated, forcing a tie just a minute into the half and eventually taking the lead with 3:37 left in the quarter. It was a 9-0 run for the Panthers to start the half, and the Indians were left scrambling for answers with the momentum swinging directly in the Panthers’ favor.

With just under 90 seconds left in the third, Powhatan finally settled things down and got on the board after two free throws from Flippo cut the Wyatt lead down to two.

From there, the two teams traded 3-pointers, one from Whitver, before Flippo took the ball coast-to-coast for a game-tying score.

Wyatt would take the lead back just before the end of the quarter, going into the fourth up 26-23.

Powhatan recaptured the lead with four minutes left when Goode showed off a behind-the-back crossover then swung a pass to eighth grader Evan Sargent for two points. Flippo pushed the lead up to three with another tough lay-in with 3:52 left to play, but four quick points tied things up for the Panthers with 1:22 left to play.

It was in those final possessions that Wyatt was able to hold on for the championship, despite an admirable effort from Powhatan.

On the girls side, both teams struggled with turnovers early, but the defensive effort played a big part in keeping the score close.

Down 9-4 entering the second quarter, Powhatan was able to pick up some momentum with a 5-0 run that helped cut the Eagles' lead down to three entering halftime.

The Eagles jumped out of the gate with a quick 6-0 run to begin the second half that made it a nine-point deficit for the Indians, but they were able to get that down to five with 2:12 left in the third quarter. The Eagles stepped up their defensive intensity after that though, and pushed the lead to double digits in the fourth quarter.

It was an emotional finish for the Indians, as the eighth-grade players hugged head coach Shell Daniels as they walked off the floor for the final time with the team.

Finishing up with a 9-5 record and their second straight conference finals appearance, the girls team had another solid season with its six eighth-grade standouts Brooklynn Narbut, Asia Taylor, Nariah Howell, Anderson Daniels, D'Ziya Henderson and Raegan Carter.