Middle School volleyball team are Southside Champs

Huge congratulations to the Powhatan Middle School Lady Indians Volleyball Team as they have been named the 2022-2023 Southside Middle School Champions.
The girls headed into their tournament on Saturday, Oct. 22 in Mecklenburg, Virginia.
They came in as the No. 1 seed and played against Lunenburg, defeating them in a 3-1 finish before beating Mecklenburg in five sets to bring home the cup.
The Indians concluded their season with a 15-1 record.
Head coach Sean Bates says he liked the determination and resiliency he saw in the Lady Indians as it came down to set five to bring the championship trophy home.
It was a win that was important to the team as it could have truly gone either way. The volleyball team worked hard against great competition and showed that team work and communication is what you need to be successful.