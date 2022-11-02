Middle School volleyball team are Southside Champs

Huge congratulations to the Powhatan Middle School Lady Indians Volleyball Team as they have been named the 2022-2023 Southside Middle School Champions.

The girls headed into their tournament on Saturday, Oct. 22 in Mecklenburg, Virginia.

They came in as the No. 1 seed and played against Lunenburg, defeating them in a 3-1 finish before beating Mecklenburg in five sets to bring home the cup.

The Indians concluded their season with a 15-1 record.

Head coach Sean Bates says he liked the determination and resiliency he saw in the Lady Indians as it came down to set five to bring the championship trophy home.