Mistakes hamper Powhatan football in 38-6 loss to Manchester

POWHATAN -- It is no doubt a tall task when the No. 2 ranked team in the Times Dispatch Top 10 rolls into town, but the Powhatan Indians looked to be up to the challenge early on in Friday’s contest against Manchester at James Woodson Stadium. However, several miscues and missed opportunities were not the formula Powhatan was looking for to complete the upset, and the Indians fell to the Lancers 38-6.

“I told our guys that we played hard, but we made too many mistakes,” Powhatan head coach Mike Henderson said. “You can’t play a team as good as Manchester and fumble in your end zone, fumble on your own 20-yard-line, get a 15-yard penalty when we’re driving…we shot ourselves in the foot. By no means would those three plays have changed the game to us winning, but now it’s a competitive game going into the second half and you give yourself a chance.”

After the teams traded punts on each of their first two possessions, the Indians had a fumbled exchange on a handoff that the Lancers pounced on to start their drive at Powhatan’s 28-yard line. Just two plays later, Manchester scored on a 27-yard pass to make it 7-0.