Mistakes hamper Powhatan football in 38-6 loss to Manchester

POWHATAN -- It is no doubt a tall task when the No. 2 ranked team in the Times Dispatch Top 10 rolls into town, but the Powhatan Indians looked to be up to the challenge early on in Friday’s contest against Manchester at James Woodson Stadium. However, several miscues and missed opportunities were not the formula Powhatan was looking for to complete the upset, and the Indians fell to the Lancers 38-6.
“I told our guys that we played hard, but we made too many mistakes,” Powhatan head coach Mike Henderson said. “You can’t play a team as good as Manchester and fumble in your end zone, fumble on your own 20-yard-line, get a 15-yard penalty when we’re driving…we shot ourselves in the foot. By no means would those three plays have changed the game to us winning, but now it’s a competitive game going into the second half and you give yourself a chance.”
After the teams traded punts on each of their first two possessions, the Indians had a fumbled exchange on a handoff that the Lancers pounced on to start their drive at Powhatan’s 28-yard line. Just two plays later, Manchester scored on a 27-yard pass to make it 7-0.
A heavy dose of senior running back Mitchell Johnson on Powhatan’s next drive had the Indians driving again, but a personal foul called against Powhatan on second down put the Indians well behind the chains and led to a turnover on downs.
Manchester drove the ball down the field on its next drive for a 22-yard field goal to make it 10-0.
Following a Powhatan punt, the Indians’ defense held the Lancers to a three-and-out, but the Lancers downed their punt on Powhatan’s 2-yard line.
Another fumbled handoff occurred on the ensuing play and the Lancers recovered it for a touchdown. Powhatan trailed 17-0 before halftime.
Manchester needed just two plays on its first drive of the second half to make it 24-0 following a 48-yard touchdown pass.
After another Manchester score made it 31-0, Powhatan added its lone score of the game on its next drive when Johnson broke through for a 40-yard score.
Johnson was a continual bright spot for the Powhatan offense, rushing for 185 yards against the Lancers defense.
“He’s a great running back,” Henderson said. “We expect him to play well. He did a lot of great things.”
Throughout the game, Powhatan’s offense was able to move the ball from its own 25-yard line to Manchester’s 25, but once they got near or in the Lancers’ red zone, forward movement stalled.
One prime example was just before halftime. With the score 17-0, Johnson rumbled for a 60-yard gain to put the ball at Manchester’s 21, but a holding call pushed the Indians back and three consecutive incomplete passes ended the opportunity.