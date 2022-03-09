Mitchell Johnson relives his epic run to a state title

The 2021-22 season may have been senior Mitchell Johnson’s first full season with Powhatan wrestling, but he cemented himself into program history with an epic run through the 195-pound bracket of the VHSL Class 4 State Championship to claim the team’s lone state title.

In his four matches during the tournament, three of them were decided by two points or less, including multi-overtime battles in the semifinal and championship matches.

“We knew it was going to be tight matches, we didn’t know it was going to be that close,” head coach Jonathan Tanaka said.

Through consistent film study throughout the week leading up to the tournament, Tanaka said Johnson came in prepared to do what it takes to win against the best in the state.

“In this day and age, there’s so much more film available to us so we were able to find some film and look into some potential matchups,” he said.

He also said Johnson’s close win in the regional finals was a crucial part of his preparation, teaching him to slow things down and not rush into moves despite the intensity of the match continuing to grow.

Johnson ran the gauntlet by perfectly executing the art of the escape, earning multiple crunchtime points through the method. The keys to perfecting the escape, Johnson says, are to keep your feet under you, drive with hip separation and keep popping back up when forced on the bottom.

After beating Deep Creek’s David Adjepong with a 39-second pin in the opening round, Johnson carried that momentum into a thrilling quarterfinals matchup with Loudoun Valley’s Brendan Hartley.

After earning a second period escape to take a 2-0 lead, Johnson knew he was in for a dogfight, but his focus was on slowing things down.

“You’ve just gotta take it slow. Once your brain starts working faster than your body, then things become difficult to do,” Johnson said. “You have to take it slow: move for move, round for round.”

Johnson knew it’d be difficult to set up shots for points against Hartley, so he felt holding his opponent down and putting pressure on top was the right way to go. That decision worked, as he held on for a 2-0 decision win.

His semifinal victory over Great Bridge senior Jared Williams saw him battle back from two deficits, one in the final minute of the third period and the other in the first overtime. Both were, of course, tied up with an escape as Johnson won with a game-winning point in a sudden death 30-second third overtime. Johnson credits the work put in the practice room as key to fighting in yet another close battle even if it’s hard to simulate a real fight, especially one that leads to multiple overtimes.

“When your adrenaline starts going, you have to find it within yourself and see how bad you really want this,” Johnson said.

Entering that final matchup with Dominion’s Jimenez Jacob, Johnson could sense the pattern of close matches continuing. It proved to be the closest one yet.

Johnson scored the first points of the match through yet another escape in the second period, but Jacob tied things up with a penalty point late in the third. Yet another overtime would’ve drained most athletes, but Johnson and his coaching staff could sense that Jacob was playing a significantly more tired and patient style during the match.

The solution they decided on was to utilize Johnson’s elite endurance to push the pace and force even greater fatigue on Jacob in the overtime period.

What happened next was the stuff of legend, something future generations of Powhatan wrestlers will talk about as a moment firmly cemented in the very fabric of the program’s history. In yet another overtime bout, Johnson claimed the state title in a way that only felt appropriate: a game-winning escape.

The moment firmly etched in history didn’t immediately hit Johnson until he left the mat and had his teammates and family surround him in celebration.

“I don’t think it really hit me until I got off the mat. It started to sink in that man, that just happened, and you realize that this doesn’t happen for everyone. I was truly blessed,” he said.

With Johnson committed to playing football at Emory & Henry next fall, the state title will end up being the thrilling conclusion to his wrestling career.

He’ll miss the game for sure, especially the thrill of raising his hand in victory or traveling to tournaments with his teammates, but he’s ready for the next step in his equally dominant football career at running back.