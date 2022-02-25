Mitchell Johnson's miraculous title run leads Indians wrestling at states

It’s not often a wrestler finds himself in an ultimate tiebreaker scenario that puts him in position to win a state title. For Powhatan senior Mitchell Johnson, he found himself fighting in not just one ultimate tiebreaker, but two of them.

Johnson, holding a 25-2 record on the season, became Powhatan’s lone state champion on Feb. 19, winning the 195-pound bracket with four wins at the Virginia Beach Sports Center. His semifinal and final matchups proved to be arguably his biggest tests of the season, as both came down to multiple sudden death overtimes.

Johnson kicked off his championship run with his only pin of the tournament, beating Deep Creek’s David Adjepong in just 39 seconds. From the quarterfinals on, Johnson was forced to endure a true gauntlet in order to put himself at the top of the podium, first going all three periods with Loudoun Valley’s Brendan Hartley.

Neither Johnson nor Hartley could find any sort of advantage against each other, with the two going scoreless through the first three minutes. It wasn’t until the second period that Johnson finally captured the lead, gaining a single point thanks to an escape from Hartley’s attempts at a takedown. That point would be all Johnson would need, and he survived a tight contest and put himself forward in a semifinals matchup against Great Bridge senior Jared Williams that proved to be just as much of a struggle for points.

Williams got the first points of the match in the second period, taking a 1-0 lead with an escape two minutes into the period. Johnson matched that point with an escape of his own in the third period, tying things up with just over a minute left in regulation. In the first overtime period, Williams once again got ahead by one, this time getting a point off a penalty.

In a Houdini-like fashion, Johnson once again proved to be an escape artist in the second overtime, getting out of Johnson’s clutches to tie the score up for a second time in the match. In the final overtime period, Johnson finally got the lead, earning a single point in the ultimate tiebreaker that deems the first point in 30 seconds to be the deciding one.

In his title-winning finals matchup with Dominion’s Jimenez Jacob, Johnson once again put his impressive escapability back on center stage. While he was playing down for the majority of the semifinals, Johnson was the first to take the lead in the championship, recording yet another escape to take a 1-0 lead in the second period.

Then, Jacob earned a penalty point later in the third period to even things out. The matchup would once again head to overtime, where the Powhatan senior won, of course, through a game-winning escape.

As a team, Powhatan brought nine wrestlers to the state championship and finished seventh in team points among 50 schools.

While Johnson was the only winner at the tournament, Powhatan also had senior Dylan Coward and freshman Luke Wells finish in fourth place in the 120 and 113-pound competitions.

Coward finishes his final season as an Indian with a stellar 36-8 record, while Wells kicks his own legacy off with a promising 18-4 record.

For Wells’ run to the semifinals, he started things off with an opening round pin 23 seconds into the second period against Dominion’s Shane Maguire.

In the quarterfinals against Amherst County freshman John Holmes, Wells led 4-0 with two takedowns before ending the match for good with a pin in 2:48. In the semifinals, Well’s run came to an end James Wood’s Colton Bendure, who won the matchup in a 3-2 decision thanks to a go-ahead takedown in the third period.

For Coward, the senior standout lost his opening matchup in a thrilling 3-1 decision, but didn’t let that loss affect him in the consolation bracket.

Coward ran through his competition in that side of the bracket, winning his next two matches by fall, one of which came just as the first period ended. In those two wins, he was leading before the pin by a combined score of 25-2.

In his fourth match of the day against Spotsylvania’s Devin Burrows, Coward won a closer battle that went all three periods, beating his opponent in a 5-2 decision.

In the consolation semifinals, Coward continued his quest for third place with a dramatic 3-1 sudden victory that saw him go to extra time with Great Bridge’s Max Martin.

In the final, Coward’s impressive consolation run came up just short, as he fell in a 9-7 decision to Eastern View’s Elijah Smoot.