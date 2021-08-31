Monster 1st-set rally keys Powhatan’s 3-1 win over Manchester

“She did a great job,” Bryant said, praising Moss’ communication and the way she led the court.

Wade had nine assists and a dig before she exited the game for the second and final time after the second set.

Junior Sam Flippo delivered 5 kills in the middle and was pivotal along with Rehme, Moss and Avah Etheridge (2 kills) to Powhatan’s 14-point rally for the lead in the first set.

Once Rehme headed to the backline to serve after Flippo’s kill had lessened the Lancers’ lead to 15-6, Powhatan caught fire. The combined offense of Flippo, Rehme, Olivia Moss and Etheridge elevated the Indians into a 19-15 advantage, with Manchester hitting away attacks by Etheridge and Flippo to cede the tying point and go-ahead point, respectively, to Powhatan.

The 15-5 stretch was also when Wade went out the first time.

“That can swing two ways: that can plummet you further, but with this group, it was: we’ve got to fight right now,” Bryant said, “and they did to pull it off without their starting setter on the court, and that was in Set 1.”