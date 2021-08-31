Monster 1st-set rally keys Powhatan’s 3-1 win over Manchester

POWHATAN – The Indians’ first win of the season did not come without hurdles.
The Lancers seized momentum early on in Tuesday evening’s match, jumping out to a lead as large as 15-5 in the opening set.
That’s when Carly Rehme epitomized the Indians’ resiliency.
The junior held serve for 13 straight points, and a multifaceted team attack catapulted Powhatan out of a 10-point hole and into the first-set victory on a fiery 20-2 stretch.
The Indians proceeded to break a 10-10 tie in the second set and bounce back from a third-set loss to fend off Manchester 3-1 (25-17, 25-16, 18-25, 25-14) for win no. 1 of the fall 2021 campaign.
“We needed this tonight. We needed the win here,” said Powhatan head coach Cindy Bryant, who added that their opponent, Manchester, had “majorly improved.” Bryant also called the win a huge team effort, as every player who stepped onto the court for Powhatan contributed to the victory.
Rehme tallied up 5 service aces and 9 kills and also added to Powhatan’s defensive effort Tuesday night with nine digs. She drew praise from Bryant for her .263 hitting percentage on the night. As for Rehme’s 13-0 serving run, Bryant pointed to the focus that she brings to the serving line.
Junior Chesed Russell contributed 4 aces and 2 kills and was key to the final run that helped put the Indians in control of the fourth and final set. After landing a spot kill for an insurance point at 14-12, Russell delivered a kill to remember during a 7-0 run for Powhatan; she rose up for what initially looked to be a block attempt, then high-pointed the ball into a spin to drop it onto the Lancers’ shallow court for an 18-13 lead.
Both of Russell’s kills landed in open floor where there were no opponents to defend the ball – something that Powhatan has been striving for with its attackers.
“Our goal is not to hit where a defender is – it’s to hit in a seam and to open court,” Bryant said, “so getting up there and having that vision and finding that…she is doing that. That showed.”
Senior Faith Henderson delivered 1 ace, 6 kills and 5 blocks. The dual-sport leader helped secure match point for Powhatan with her coverage at the net.
Senior, dual-sport leader and Libero Kendal McMullin landed 2 aces and led the team defensively with 13 digs.
Junior Olivia Moss led the team with a whopping 8 aces, and in the 7-0 stretch that saw Powhatan take a 22-13 fourth-set lead, she had five serves that either landed in the Lancers’ center floor or were hit out of play by the opposing team.
Moss added 1 block and 3 kills, and she ended up taking the lead setting role before the match ended as Powhatan’s starting setter Sydney Wade went out with a shoulder injury. Moss was originally the second setter, but had just been shifted to focusing on outside hitter with Powhatan going to a 5-1 rotation for Tuesday’s game.
Moss stepped up and led the team with 14 assists.
“She did a great job,” Bryant said, praising Moss’ communication and the way she led the court.
Wade had nine assists and a dig before she exited the game for the second and final time after the second set.
Junior Sam Flippo delivered 5 kills in the middle and was pivotal along with Rehme, Moss and Avah Etheridge (2 kills) to Powhatan’s 14-point rally for the lead in the first set.
Once Rehme headed to the backline to serve after Flippo’s kill had lessened the Lancers’ lead to 15-6, Powhatan caught fire. The combined offense of Flippo, Rehme, Olivia Moss and Etheridge elevated the Indians into a 19-15 advantage, with Manchester hitting away attacks by Etheridge and Flippo to cede the tying point and go-ahead point, respectively, to Powhatan.
The 15-5 stretch was also when Wade went out the first time.
“That can swing two ways: that can plummet you further, but with this group, it was: we’ve got to fight right now,” Bryant said, “and they did to pull it off without their starting setter on the court, and that was in Set 1.”
Powerful attacks by seniors Emilie McDaniels and Faith Henderson set the tone in Powhatan’s 9-4 second-set start. The Lancers rallied to take a 10-9 lead on a 5-point serving stretch from Catori Crawford, but once the sixth serve hit the net to tie the set at 10-10, Rehme once again went to the backline, and she didn’t stop serving until Powhatan led at 15-11.
Moss added a 4-point serving burst in the second set as Powhatan held the lead for the rest of the stanza.
Russell served for 6 straight points to slash Manchester’s third-set lead from 17-9 to 17-15, but the Lancers took off on a 7-1 run and held on against back-to-back points from Powhatan to secure set point.
But when a Lancers’ throw tipped the lead to Powhatan at 3-2 in the fourth set, the Indians never trailed for the rest of the match. Russell served for another key burst – this one for 5 points – in which she, Rehme and Henderson delivered powerful strikes that Manchester hit away.
Manchester whittled the home team’s advantage as far down as 13-12, but Moss’ serve and Russell’s smart attacking put the Indians in command at 22-13, and a block – featuring Henderson on coverage at the net – sealed up match point for the home team.
Powhatan will look to build on the momentum of its first season win with this weekend’s invitational at Richmond Volleyball Club. Following their games Friday and Saturday, the Indians resume Dominion District play with back-to-back home games versus Midlothian on Tuesday, Sept. 7 (7 p.m.) and Monacan on Tuesday, Sept. 14 (7 p.m.).