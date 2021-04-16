Movies in May brings chances for community to gather in Powhatan

POWHATAN – What do a Wookiee, a baseball eating dog, and Rodents of Unusual Size have in common? They are all coming to the Silver Screen in Powhatan soon.
The Powhatan Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Department are teaming up this summer for the new Movies in May series. The outdoor movie series will be held in the Village Meadow Field over three consecutive Saturdays to give the community the opportunity to gather for fun evenings out watching classic movie under the stars, said Angie Cabell, the chamber’s executive director.
The schedule for the movie series will see “Star Wars” playing on May 1, “The Sandlot” on May 8, and “The Princess Bride” on May 15. Gates to the field, which is located at 3920 Marion Harland Lane, open at 6:30 p.m. with the movies beginning at dark, or about 8:30 p.m.
“Really it is just the opportunity to come together as a community. After the last year, everyone, whether it is a business owner or not, is interested in coming together for some fun and fellowship. The chamber board felt that movie nights would provide this opportunity for the whole family,” Cabell said.
The cost to attend the films is $10 per carload of people, cash only, but this is not a drive-in movie. People may bring blankets and chairs to sit in the field and watch the outdoor movie. Parking will be in the Rescue Squad field.
The evenings will include certain vendors on hand selling light concessions and drinks, including Scoops Ice Cream, Three Crosses Distillery, Byrd Cellars, and more, Cabell said.
Spring and summer usually offer a wealth of activities for families to get out and enjoy each other and their community, but that is still distinctly missing this year. So when the idea came up to do a summer movie series, new chamber board member Teresa Melton liked it so much she offered to be one of the sponsors of the series as an associate broker with Berkshire Hathaway Home Service PenFed Realty.
Melton said she doesn’t always like attending large group events, but she has even noticed that she has missed it and felt the movies series, the way it was planned at one affordable price for a carload of people, was good value for families.
“I think it will be great for the community and I think people will appreciate a chance to get out and enjoy their family and friends outdoors in a community setting. We are starved for it,” she said.
Cabell said updates will be posted to a Facebook event page for Movies in May, which can be found at www.facebook.com/events/762891547751545.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.