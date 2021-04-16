Movies in May brings chances for community to gather in Powhatan

POWHATAN – What do a Wookiee, a baseball eating dog, and Rodents of Unusual Size have in common? They are all coming to the Silver Screen in Powhatan soon.

The Powhatan Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Department are teaming up this summer for the new Movies in May series. The outdoor movie series will be held in the Village Meadow Field over three consecutive Saturdays to give the community the opportunity to gather for fun evenings out watching classic movie under the stars, said Angie Cabell, the chamber’s executive director.

The schedule for the movie series will see “Star Wars” playing on May 1, “The Sandlot” on May 8, and “The Princess Bride” on May 15. Gates to the field, which is located at 3920 Marion Harland Lane, open at 6:30 p.m. with the movies beginning at dark, or about 8:30 p.m.

“Really it is just the opportunity to come together as a community. After the last year, everyone, whether it is a business owner or not, is interested in coming together for some fun and fellowship. The chamber board felt that movie nights would provide this opportunity for the whole family,” Cabell said.