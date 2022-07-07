Multi-sport star Cheatham ready for new chapter

Drew Cheatham is a man of many talents.

A multi-sport athlete that left an impact on the Indians football, baseball and wrestling teams, the versatility and overall respect Cheatham had earned after his four years at Powhatan High have ensured he leaves behind a legacy of class and highlight reel moments that future Indians will view as an example to be followed.

Now heading to Christopher Newport University to continue playing baseball, his first love between the three sports, Cheatham may be leaving behind two sports he’s grown to love, but he says the coaches and teammates he’s met from those teams have all influenced him into becoming both a better athlete and better person.

At 2 years old, Cheatham first tried picking up a baseball bat, sparking a lifelong interest in the sport that he’s now played for 16 years. With his dad coaching him until he was 12 years old and his younger brother following in his footsteps in every sport they played, there was always a level of competitive drive with baseball that was instilled in Cheatham from an early age.

“Whatever my brother was doing, I was trying to do at the same time even though he was three years younger,” he said.

His start in wrestling wasn’t as quick of a developed passion though.

Starting his time on the mats at 6 years old, Cheatham says while his parents had to continuously push him to keep trying the sport, the coaching influences of people like Zach Olson and legendary Powhatan wrestling coach and founder of Blackhawk Gym and Powhatan Youth Wrestling Club Michael Walters helped him develop greater interest in the sport.

“They definitely helped me and were influential coaches, and then I hit that age where I was going into high school and I was just like, this is what I want to do,” he said.

The fact that Cheatham’s been around so many influential sports figures in Powhatan has not been lost on him. While coaches like Olson and Walters fostered his early interest in wrestling, Powhatan’s beloved former baseball coach Gregg Conner helped him tap into the finer elements of his game as a baseball player.

“He was a really good fundamental coach,” he said of Conner. “He just takes the game and simplifies it, yet makes it more complex and more understandable and fun. You just soak it all in, and it definitely helped me develop into the player I am today.”

While Cheatham feels lucky to have played under Conner during his last season as the high school head coach, there’s also an element of what-if to it all, as Cheatham’s sophomore season was disrupted after just a few scrimmages due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With a loaded baseball team led by current UNC third baseman Brandon Eike, Cheatham still wonders just how far that team could’ve gone in the postseason.

“If we would’ve had that season, we would’ve developed more as a team, and then moving on to coach Conner’s last year, we would’ve been absolutely unstoppable,” he said. “I just don’t think we had that team chemistry or experience yet.”

There aren’t many unresolved questions for Cheatham beyond that as he heads to college-level baseball. It’s mostly a swell of great memories: the moments under the lights on the football field where he was a starting outside linebacker his last two years, the feeling of winning two region titles with his wrestling teammates and his first ever winning run in an extra innings classic against Monacan on a day where the team honored Conner with the changing of the baseball field’s name.

With enough moments to last a lifetime, he’s fully prepared to give it everything he’s got with this next step up in college. His decision to go to CNU wasn’t solely focused on the athletic side of the equation though.

During the recruiting process, something he admits started slow, Cheatham had interest from CNU, Lynchburg College and Virginia Military Institute to continue his athletic career, with each interested team reaching out in a sort of snowball effect that hit him all at once during his junior year.

“I just think it’s funny how the recruiting process works: that first team takes a chance on you and has interest in you, and it sparks a whole lot of other conversations, which I thought was cool,” he said.

Though he had interest in all three of those schools, he says the important part of his decision came down to which school he’d go to if the athletic career was completely thrown out to the side.

When his travel coach James Bierlein of RISE baseball asked him where he would go if he couldn’t ever play baseball again, Cheatham ultimately knew the answer would be CNU. It helps that he developed an immediate respect for the CNU baseball coaching staff as well, who he felt he could grow under.

“They really wanted me, and I felt like I really wanted to be there,” he said.

Entering his freshman year with the Captains, Cheatham feels ready for any on-field opportunity that’s given to him, but the focus right now lies on improving his own game rather than competing with others.

“The expectation is to just come in and compete and better myself,” he said. “It’s not about looking at who’s in front of me, I’ve got to work on myself. As long as I’m the best version of me, I don’t have to worry about that.”

Living in Powhatan his entire life, baseball is just one of many new challenges he’s ready to face head-on. Majoring in business, he says success with his academics is just as important as what he does on the baseball field.