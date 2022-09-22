Multiple cross country runners impress at the Adidas XC Challenge

Powhatan’s cross country team traveled to Cary, North Carolina for the highly anticipated Adidas XC Challenge.

The Adidas event, held at WakeMed Soccer Complex on Sept. 17, had the boys team compete in the Boys Invitational featuring over 200 runners while the girls in their own invitational took on over 180 athletes.

The Powhatan girls team finished with a team score of 468 points, good for 21st place among 26 teams. The boys placed 12th out of 27 schools with a score of 306.

On the girls invitational run, five Indians runners took to the trail, with Elizabeth Weimer and Ella Green leading the way with top-20 finishes. Weimer finishes in 12th place, blazing through the trail with a time of 20 minutes, 3.60 seconds. Green wasn’t far behind, posting a time of 20:25.80, good for 17th place.

Freshman Sally Smartschan and senior Rebecca Stevens also took to the race and finished in under 25 minutes, with Smartschan finishing 24:10.40 and Stevens finishing 24:32.70. Sophomore Shannon Seay also ran at the competition, finishing at 26:50.10.

Also, freshman Sadie Edling competed in the Girls JV White competition, placing 68th out of 129 runners with a solid time of 28:41.10.

In the boys invitational, junior Sean Seibel had the best performance out of nine Indians competing in the competition, placing 38th with a time of 17:24.40. Freshman Dylan Mapes wasn’t far behind his running mate, finishing in 17:33.40, which was good for 49th place.

The other seven Indians competing in the event all closed in on the finish line in under 20 minutes, with Eli Timmons, River Leynes, Ian Timmons, Thomas Menting, Tane Jeffs, Caleb Edling and Coleman Smith all finishing the race in respectable fashion.

Eighth Indians also competed in the Boys JV White competition. Giovanni Hernandez, Christian Rittner and Grant Johnson all closed in with results in the top-30, as Hernandez had the best time of 20:28.40 in the 5,000 meter run. Owen Kerns, Brayden Zaun, Jackson Davis, Torie Nash and Justin Myers also competed in the JV run.