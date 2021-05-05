Multiple Powhatan construction projects to finish in 2021

POWHATAN – Powhatan County is once again seeing some big changes in 2021 as several large construction projects get closer to completion in the coming months.
Multiple significant construction projects that have been several years in the making have been noticeably taking shape in different parts of the county. Winterfield Phase II, Classic Granite and Marble, Sudzy Malone’s Carwash, and 3D Design and Manufacturing have all made significant progress in recent months, said David Dunivan, building official for Powhatan County.
While COVID-19 has slowed down many aspects of daily life, construction in Powhatan has been going strong and continues to keep county staff busy in the areas of planning, zoning, and building inspections, he said.
“We actually have not slowed down at all. It has been busier than ever here lately, even with the lumber prices extremely high. Powhatan has been very fortunate that we have not seen any impact from COVID or the increase in lumber prices. Between home sales and construction, I don’t think we have felt any impact like other localities have. We have been very fortunate on that, Dunivan said.
In 2020, the county issued 218 permits for single family dwellings, which was down 10.66% from 2019, which had 244 residential permits issued, according to data he provided. The number of commercial permits stayed the same, with 63 issued in each year.
However, these are only a small percentage of the 2,500 total permits issued in 2020, which includes permits for new pools, electrical, plumbing, mechanical, demolition, signs, certificates of occupancy and more.
So far in 2021, the county issued 61 residential permits in the first three months and nine commercial permits.
Winterfield Phase II
The biggest of the projects is Winterfield Phase II, which includes 21 golf villas that have already been constructed; 200 apartments that are expected to start accepting tenants soon, and a commercial section that hasn’t started yet.
The original rezoning for the project was approved in February 2016, so the project has been steadily moving through the planning and then construction phases in the last few years. The golf villas were finished first, but Casey Sowers, manager of Riverton Associates, which is developing the project, said those homes were more about finishing up Founders Bridge.
Artistry at Winterfield is the name of the apartment complex that will be opening this summer near the intersection of Huguenot Trail and Winterfield Road at the northeastern tip of the county.
The complex will be made up of 200 one- and two-bedroom apartments spread out over six buildings on 8 acres, said Lisa Gunderson, vice president of asset management for Bristol Development Group. She was optimistic that the first building, which will include the office and clubhouse, would be ready to start leasing out units in early May, and the other buildings would follow throughout the summer.
Gunderson said construction on the apartments has been going well thanks to the contractor, Katerra, and hard work of county staff.
“We have really made a well-appointed project and believe we are delivering at a great location with access to retail across the street already there and more coming. We are really happy with the quality and the delivery of this project,” Gunderson said.
Depending on the square footage and layouts, the apartments range from $1,271 to $1,808 a month for a one bedroom and $1,795 to $2,167 for a two-bedroom unit, according to the Artistry’s website, www.artistryatwinterfield.com.
Once the apartment project winds down, it will clear the way for focus on the commercial parts of the mixed use project, which are being handled by Riverton Associates. Pending approvals, Sowers said he expects to get started on the commercial buildings sometime this summer, with some possibly finished by the end of the year.
Current plans for some of the seven to eight commercial projects include a Wawa gas station, an ABC Store, and some medical and office tenants, Sowers said. COVID-19 did impact the commercial side of the project, delaying it about a year, he added.
Classic Granite and Marble
Classic Granite and Marble has outgrown its current facility in Chesterfield County, so staff members are excited about the possibilities that come with the business relocating to its new home in Powhatan, which is expected to be ready by the end of October, said Tony Kilic, who co-owns the business with his wife, Rahsan.
Tony Kilic said the 80-000-square-foot building currently being constructed on Anderson Highway along the Chesterfield County line is about 40% complete. Once they get possession in the fall, the business will run simultaneously out of both locations until the end of the year but should be completely moved to Powhatan by mid-January 2022, he said.
Classic Granite’s current facility was built in 2012, and the business has definitely outgrown the space since then, he said. That exponential growth is the reason he is already thinking about an additional 1,800-square-foot building for future expansion in a few years.
“We have outgrown the parking lot, the warehouse space, the production area. It is a good problem to have,” Kilic said.
The building currently under construction will have expanded space for the business’s showroom, production facility, and warehouse. The company is currently bringing in about $15 million a year, but in the next five years, Kilic projected that to increase to $30 million.
But more than just Classic Granite, Kilic’s project includes plans for several additional businesses. His new building will have rental space that he hopes to fill with home improvement businesses such as tile and roofing companies that will open around the same time as his company.
Adjacent to Classic Granite, he is planning a shopping center that is considered Phase II of the project. That center will be focused on small retail and food businesses, he said.
Kilic said he is excited about the possibilities the new location in Powhatan will bring but he is more than ready for the project to be done. Construction is three weeks behind because of the rain, which has been a costly delay.
3D Design and Manufacturing
Shirley Modlin, co-owner of 3D Design and Manufacturing, is beyond excited to see the building taking shape that will house the company she started in 2007 with her husband, David.
The couple has needed to expand to a new larger facility for five years and had plenty of opportunities to take their business out of the county. However, they held out until they could find a commercial property zoned Industrial in Powhatan County.
“We are keeping it in Powhatan and we are ecstatic that we can keep it in Powhatan – that we can keep our business in Powhatan, that we do all our business in Powhatan, and that we live in Powhatan,” she said.
The 6,400-square-foot building on New Dorset Terrace will allow the company to bring more of their operations in house, Modlin said. The business does mechanical engineering design and manufacturing and serves customers in a wide range of industries, including homeland security, automotive additives, printing, sporting goods, medical, hydrogen generation, towing, and more.
They have to subcontract out a good portion of their machining work because they don’t have the necessary facilities at their current location, but Modlin said that will change when they get in their new building, which should be ready in August.
“We have been outsourcing because we cannot do it in-house. We do a lot of it and we do all of our mechanical engineering in-house, but with the machining, this building is going to give us that footprint to bring a lot of that right into Powhatan,” she said.
Sudzy Malone’s Carwash
The project that will soon open as Sudzy Malone’s Carwash on Anderson Highway in front of Land & Coates was initially approved on a conditional use permit in November 2018, but the property was rezoned from Residential-Commercial (RC) to Commerce Center (CC) in April 2019 when the former was eliminated by the county.
Owner Thomas Malone said he is shooting for the middle to end of July for the full service carwash to open. The business will have the carwash and a detail shop on site and self-serve vacuums that are available free with a wash.
The business will use recycled water tanks so it can recycle roughly 70% of the water that is being used, Malone said.
The business will be open seven days a week, but Malone is still working on the operator hours.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.