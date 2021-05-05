Multiple Powhatan construction projects to finish in 2021

Kilic said he is excited about the possibilities the new location in Powhatan will bring but he is more than ready for the project to be done. Construction is three weeks behind because of the rain, which has been a costly delay.

3D Design and Manufacturing

Shirley Modlin, co-owner of 3D Design and Manufacturing, is beyond excited to see the building taking shape that will house the company she started in 2007 with her husband, David.

The couple has needed to expand to a new larger facility for five years and had plenty of opportunities to take their business out of the county. However, they held out until they could find a commercial property zoned Industrial in Powhatan County.

“We are keeping it in Powhatan and we are ecstatic that we can keep it in Powhatan – that we can keep our business in Powhatan, that we do all our business in Powhatan, and that we live in Powhatan,” she said.

The 6,400-square-foot building on New Dorset Terrace will allow the company to bring more of their operations in house, Modlin said. The business does mechanical engineering design and manufacturing and serves customers in a wide range of industries, including homeland security, automotive additives, printing, sporting goods, medical, hydrogen generation, towing, and more.