Muminovic earns 7 golds, 5 silvers at long course state championships

Powhatan Middle School student-athlete and standout swimmer Aidin Muminovic continued his torrid pace through the water this summer as he followed up a sweep of his events in the Richmond Metro Aquatic League’s season-ending CHAMPS meet with a dominating performance at the long course age group state championships this past week.

Swimming for NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Muminovic earned seven gold medals and five silver medals. Individually, he took first places in the 50-meter freestyle (27.02), the 200-meter individual medley (2:28.01), the 400-meter free (4:29.01) and the 400 IM (5:15.90). He added second places in the 50 butterfly (29.59), the 100 free (58.66), the 100 fly (1:06.42) and the 200 free (2:08.21).

His three relay wins came in the 200-meter medley relay with NOVA teammates Eric Pelham, Ben Franks and Josh Farnsworth (2:06.23), the 400 medley relay with the same teammates (4:39.21) and the 400 freestyle relay with Franks, Farnsworth and Charlie Harrington (4:08.43).

He also took second in the 200-meter freestyle relay with Franks, Harrington and Cole Dameron (1:53.65).

Muminovic was the closing leg in all four relays.