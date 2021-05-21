Nancy Taylor honored as PCPS Teacher of the Year

POWHATAN – When Powhatan High School teacher Nancy Taylor was recently called to an impromptu staff meeting, she had no idea that she was the main attraction at the gathering.
Surrounded by her colleagues on May 4, and again at the school board meeting held on Tuesday, May 11, Taylor was honored as the division’s Teacher of the Year.
“It was overwhelming. I was at a loss for words. (Dr. Eric Jones) asked me to say something and what I said was that I was honored to be recognized and nominated by my colleagues. That was the biggest reward of all,” she said of her initial reaction to the news.
Taylor is a math teacher who has spent her entire 22-year teaching career at the high school. She currently teaches dual enrollment calculus and pre-calculus classes as well as AP calculus. She is a math content specialist, which involves supporting her fellow educators in developing lessons and ensuring continuity for students. She is also the teacher leader for the Advanced College Academy (ACA) program.
Principal Mike Massa said that Taylor guides her instruction by the needs of her students. She challenges them to work cooperatively with classmates to solve problems.
“Nancy takes the sometimes challenging concepts of advanced math and creates activities to break the content into smaller pieces to help the students overall understanding,” he said.
In her role with ACA, Taylor makes sure everyone stays informed, plans meetings thoughtfully, and runs them efficiently, Massa said. She has provided invaluable instructional support and leadership to the math department in her role as part-time math coach. But she is also concerned about the welfare and success of all of her students and for the greater school community.
“Nancy is always willing to go the extra mile for her students. She believes in them and is their biggest cheerleader, but not without making them see their full potential and try their hardest,” Massa said. “Nancy always puts in 100% and has high expectations for her students, and they see how hard she works so they are willing to rise to the occasion.”
Teaching was not Taylor’s first choice. She originally started out as a hairdresser and decided to go back to school and switch careers because she felt there was something else she needed to do. She said she missed going to school and learning, so she attended Virginia Commonwealth University and earned first her bachelor’s degree in mathematics and then a master’s of teaching. She earned her master’s in 1997 and started with the high school that fall. Except for a two year break she took a few years ago, the rest of her career has been spent at PHS.
The other Teachers of the Year honored by the division were:
* Traci Paden, a fifth grade teacher at Flat Rock Elementary – Principal Tanja Atkins-Nelson described Paden as a genuine, humble, and authentic professional who does not seek fanfare or draw attention to herself through self-promotion. She is a model educator who demonstrates the highest level of professionalism. She is creative, energetic, compassionate, and diligent in her work. She has a constant willingness to help with anything. Paden is dedicated to discovering ways to support her student's needs. She goes above and beyond daily, making sure lessons and activities are tailored to meet the needs of her students. As a collaborative partner, she shares the responsibilities of all students and is dually responsible for their instruction, accommodations, and goals. She is a quiet asset to Flat Rock Elementary who is constantly lending her expertise and making contributions to the field of education.
* Cara Alexander, a fourth grade teacher at Powhatan Elementary – Principal Constance G. Deal said Alexander is truly a dedicated, caring educator and a “math whisperer.” Her expertise in math and educational experiences enhances her ability to make a difference for all students. She is highly motivated in utilizing every moment to impact mathematical knowledge and make learning connections with her students. Alexander encourages all students to believe they are a “stellar mathematician.” She encourages students to put forth their best efforts at all times and is a positive role model for staff and students. Powhatan Elementary staff is proud to say Alexander is the school’s Teacher of the Year.
* Jessica Miller, a second grade teacher at Pocahontas Elementary – Principal Tom Sulzer described Miller as an exceptional member of the second grade team who loves her children and inspires a love of learning. She is confident in what she teaches, detail oriented, motivating, and teaches with passion. She makes her lessons interesting and engaging and tailors them to the needs of the students sitting in front of her. She explores new technology and uses it within the classroom to enhance student learning. She is respected by her students as well as colleagues. Colleagues feel comfortable asking Miller for help with reading lessons and several have come for peer observations. She collaborates with her team regularly and is reflective in nature. She is a wonderful representative of the incredible teaching staff at Pocahontas Elementary.
* All teachers at Powhatan Middle School – As a part of the Teacher of the Year nomination process, a teacher nominated the full staff of Powhatan Middle School for Teacher of the Year. Part of the nomination read: “We have faced COVID square in the face to accomplish this while many other school districts remained virtual. We have taught face to face and virtual. We have added tools to our teaching toolbox. We have pulled together, relied on our fellow teachers for encouragement, worn masks, tried to figure out how to keep our glasses from fogging up, washed hands, sprayed tables and chairs religiously, taught middle schoolers how to walk in a line again, and distanced our students and ourselves. We have comforted students who were uncertain about how to navigate this crazy school year when at times we were the ones needing comfort and encouragement in uncertain times....We have accomplished so much in daunting circumstances. School year 2020-2021 will forever be remembered as the year that we not only survived, but we maintained and we dominated. There is no one teacher that deserves recognition - School year 2020-2021 is the year that we were ALL TEACHERS OF THE YEAR!”
Dr. Samantha Martin, principal, added that, as a school, the full staff has come together in amazing ways to support each other, the students, and their families to have the best possible pandemic school year. They are stronger and tighter because of it and are more able to move into post-pandemic education. The school’s tagline is “One Strong Tribe” and, this year, with challenges came the opportunity for them to truly become “One Strong Tribe.” The staff members have given their all to educate students in the middle of a pandemic with flexibility, patience, grit, grace, resilience, and creative problem-solving. Martin said she is “beyond proud to work with this staff each and every day.”