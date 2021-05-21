Nancy Taylor honored as PCPS Teacher of the Year

In her role with ACA, Taylor makes sure everyone stays informed, plans meetings thoughtfully, and runs them efficiently, Massa said. She has provided invaluable instructional support and leadership to the math department in her role as part-time math coach. But she is also concerned about the welfare and success of all of her students and for the greater school community.

“Nancy is always willing to go the extra mile for her students. She believes in them and is their biggest cheerleader, but not without making them see their full potential and try their hardest,” Massa said. “Nancy always puts in 100% and has high expectations for her students, and they see how hard she works so they are willing to rise to the occasion.”

Teaching was not Taylor’s first choice. She originally started out as a hairdresser and decided to go back to school and switch careers because she felt there was something else she needed to do. She said she missed going to school and learning, so she attended Virginia Commonwealth University and earned first her bachelor’s degree in mathematics and then a master’s of teaching. She earned her master’s in 1997 and started with the high school that fall. Except for a two year break she took a few years ago, the rest of her career has been spent at PHS.

The other Teachers of the Year honored by the division were: