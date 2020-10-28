Narbut's PYAA Ponytails defeat Fox's team for Halloween Softball Bash championship

The Powhatan Youth Athletics Association's Ponytails 2020 fall-ball season came to an end Wednesday night as Alex Narbut's Powhatan Youth Athletics Association's Ponytails swept a doubleheader against Josh Fox's team to not only win 10-1 in the nightcap, which was pushed up a day because of anticipated rain on Thursday, but also take the Halloween Softball Bash tournament championship round, the first game in the doubleheader, by a score of 12-3 after the round was delayed from Sunday due to weather.

Brooklynn Narbut, who pitched the first inning in the opener and most of the nightcap, had an evening to remember. Aggressive on the base paths, she quickly put her team in the lead in the opening half-inning of the championship game and scored three runs, including one on a trip around the diamond aided by a fielding error from the opposing team. She added two more runs in the season finale while batting 2 for 2 with an RBI.

In the nightcap, Brooklynn struck out 10 and allowed one hit and no runs through three and two-thirds innings pitched.

Kaylie Cook pitched most of the championship game for Narbut's Ponytails and was also in the circle for the final out in the season finale. She scored three runs for the whole evening.