Nash returns opening kickoff for 94-yard TD, Powhatan denies Midlothian 20-13 in season finale

The Indians' defense terrorized the Trojans' passing game, racking up five interceptions and nabbing two of their five picks in the red zone to stop two strong Midlothian drives. Chase Gayness and Fisher Hamersley each hauled in two interceptions, and Ethan Dowdy caught one.

“We prepared all week for it, Coach (Blake) Derby put them in good spots, but you’ve got to give those guys credit for making plays,” Henderson said. “We were confident coming in, and we were able to make the plays, so it was awesome.”

Nash, taking on the role of quarterback in his final varsity football game, rushed for 73 yards and a touchdown to go along with his game-opening 94-yard kick return.

“He’s a special athlete,” Henderson said. “We wanted to get the ball in his hands one game where he had the ball in his hands every play of the game, and we told him: ‘You’re going to have the ball in your hands every play; you’re going to make some plays,’ and he made some for us.”

Junior running back Andrew Cheatham complemented Nash in the backfield by rushing for 55 yards and a touchdown.