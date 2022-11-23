Natalia Sanchez leads the way in building girls wrestling team

When Natalia Sanchez checked her phone in school one day last September to see a message from her wrestling coach in a team groupchat, the news that the VHSL voted to sanction girls wrestling as a separate sport took a moment to sink in.

After all, it was a years-long process with numerous roadblocks and lobbying efforts from coaches and athletes across the state to get the VHSL’s executive committee members to vote on the issue in their favor.

With girls wrestling taking the first of many steps to one day having teams feature varsity squads of their own, the sport is currently held under what’s called an “emerging status,” which gives girls wrestling up to three years to prove it deserves varsity sport status.

When that news finally sunk in, Sanchez says the win for the wrestling community felt like Christmas morning.

“I was so very thankful,” she said.

Now a senior and coming off a terrific junior year that featured state titles in the VAWA Folkstyle Championships and the Virginia Girls Championship, Sanchez wants to use this final year at Powhatan as a chance to get other girls involved in the program, generating buzz through an interest meeting and flyers placed across the high school.

Powhatan head coach Jonathan Tanaka says that Sanchez has always been a leader by example for the team, and that her showing this initiative to expand the team says a lot about her passion for the sport.

“We’re super proud and happy with Natalia on the mat and off the mat,” Tanaka said. “It was really cool to see her step up and take the reins on this one.”

Sanchez says she wasn’t sure exactly what the response would be from the interest meeting considering she hadn’t heard of too many classmates talk about the sport, but after having five people show up with interest and two new girl wrestlers on the team, she says it was a huge success for the school.

“A lot more girls were interested than I thought,” Sanchez said.

Now, the team has five girl wrestlers on its roster, with two coming up as freshmen after being on the team as eighth-graders last year.

“It’s a cool sight. We went a lot of years where Natalia was the only girl in the room and now to have these new girls in the room, we can build on that,” Tanaka said.

At the interest meeting, Sanchez addressed potential concerns or misconceptions that the girls might have had about the sport, and things that even she has grappled with in her time as a wrestler.

“I just told them that you can be feminine in a male-dominated sport,” she said. “I kind of used the worries that I had in the past and brought them up because I know those are the same things that they’re thinking.”

After an honest and open discussion, the team saw a rise in numbers thanks to the interest meeting, and now with newcomers being introduced to the sport and helping shape the girls roster, Tanaka says he’s liked what he’s seen in their early development.

“We’re really happy with the girls that have come out,” Tanaka said. “All the new ones seem like they like it and are very engaged, willing to work hard and continue to improve.”

With the season just getting underway and a scrimmage at St. Christopher’s on the horizon to kick things off, Sanchez is looking forward to this final run with her Powhatan teammates and any new faces that think wrestling is the right sport for them.