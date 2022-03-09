Natalia Sanchez wins VAWA Folkstyle title

Entering the 2022 VAWA State Folkstyle Championships having already won the 106-pound state title at the Virginia Girls Championship, Powhatan junior Natalia Sanchez once again took home first place honors for her second title of the season.

Like in the Virginia Girls Championships on Jan. 29, Sanchez had to battle through a tough opening matchup before dominating the final bouts to win the title on Feb. 27.

That opening match against Caitlin Rankin of Legacy Wrestling came down to a single two-point reversal in the second period from Sanchez, who held onto that 2-0 lead throughout a tight third period to survive and advance to the semifinals. Though Sanchez felt that match with Rankin was a difficult one to start the tournament, she says she’d prefer starting off with a challenger of Rankin’s caliber.

“I really like how they had that as my first one, because usually that first match is always going to be the hardest and the one you’re most nervous for,” Sanchez said. “Thankfully I got that one out of my system, and I was ready for the rest because I knew that one was going to be my hardest.”

Powhatan head coach Jonathan Tanaka says it’s difficult for a lot of wrestlers to open up their tournaments at the top of their game, and he also felt that Sanchez’ 2-0 decision victory was a great way for her to build confidence for the rest of her matches.

“Luckily as wrestlers, getting through these tough matches sharpens your mental toughness,” Tanaka said. “A lot of times in those first matches, you’ve just got to grind it out and give it your best even though it’s not necessarily your A-game and/or B-game. You’ve still got to figure out a way to win that match.”

In the semifinal matchup against Cumberland’s Abigail Winslow, the contest was in Sanchez’s favor from the jump.

She took a 9-1 lead by the end of the first period with two takedowns and two near falls.

She ended the match for good with a pin at 3:28, but not before picking up one more takedown.

Sanchez won the championship with another convincing victory when she beat Mia Goodwin of the Kellam Mat Rats with a 10-1 major decision. Though Sanchez took a 2-1 lead after the first period, it was the second period where she really took over, outscoring Goodwin 6-0 with a three-point near fall, a takedown and an escape. That win gave Sanchez another hard-earned title that she says validates the hard work she’s put in this season.

“Having these titles really humbles me, and it’s really rewarding because I work really hard during the season trying to prove myself,” she said.

With her season now finished, Sanchez says her improvements on the mental side of the sport have been one of the biggest reasons for her success, something she credits coaches Tanaka and Zach Olson with helping her build on.

That support from her coaches combined with an increase in wins has helped her grow into an even better wrestler.

“Now that I’ve been advancing a lot more, I’ve been learning a lot of lessons,” Sanchez said. “I really feel mentally I’ve just matured because wrestling is a huge mental game, it’s really a mental sport.”

Looking ahead to next season, Sanchez is hoping to grow more as a leader for Powhatan’s younger wrestlers joining the team.

While she plans to continue improving on her own craft on the mat, she wants the team’s success to continue to be the primary emphasis.

“I really hope to just mature and grow and help out others,” she said. “I really want what’s best for the team, and I really want to see them progress. We have a lot of new kids coming next year, and I’m just excited to see them grow and mature.”