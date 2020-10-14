Ned Smither settles into role of county administrator

The county is getting ready to implement a new enterprise resource planning (ERP) system. It is a new operating system for all of our day-to-day operations - for county treasurer’s bills, tax records. On that system, our financials and the planning information is in one system. It will be a change for all of staff and hopefully the service we provide to the citizens. It will be a phase implementation – hopefully July 2021 for the financial apart of the system, which will be payroll, general ledger, accounts payable, and financial reporting. The tax base part of the system for the commissioner of revenue and treasurer will be January 2022 going live. Every staff member of Powhatan County will do their job differently under the new system. The mechanics of doing their job will change, which will cause improved efficiency, but it will be a challenge for staff to get up to speed on the new system.

The transportation funding and planning is always a challenge in Virginia and Powhatan is no different. We look forward to some new opportunities for some funding from the Central Virginia Transportation Authority and the use of those resources to address certain transportation initiatives here in the county. That will be part of my challenge and the board’s challenge. That is about $1.3 million annually but it depends on the amount of tax collected. That is the 2020 number. We have not gotten it yet. We can use that for any projects that are transportation related in Powhatan - road improvements, sidewalk improvements, access management, it is up to us. That is the way the legislation is designed. It is going to be a challenge for the board and staff because it is a resource we haven’t had before and we have to prioritize our needs that we allocate that funding to. The nice part about this money coming from CVTA is we can use it for a match for SMART Scale projects. For future applications, we should score higher if we use some of this funding for local match.