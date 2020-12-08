New Habitat for Humanity-Powhatan house breaks ground

POWHATAN – Sheila Hayes has an address.
The address doesn’t have a house located there yet but that will be here soon enough – hopefully by March 2021. In the meantime, Hayes got the thrill of a lifetime on Nov. 24 at the groundbreaking ceremony held on the site of her future home on Old Tavern Road.
Come the spring, Hayes will be the owner of the 15th house built by Habitat for Humanity – Powhatan. Having the start of that project fall a few days before Thanksgiving seemed appropriate, because she is immeasurably grateful for this new opportunity.
“I am excited. I can’t tell you how excited I am. I am so thankful. We’ve got Thanksgiving right here. It is a blessing,” said Hayes, who works for SET Cleaning in Powhatan.
For her daughter’s sake, Hayes said she is just happy Shannon, who has a learning disability and still lives with her, will have a space of her own. The young woman will be able to play music and dance in her own space and play with her new puppy, Teddy Bear. Shannon is also already planning the pink touches that will make the room extra special for her, including pink curtains and a pink bed spread.
“She knows it is her room. She knows it is our house. I have been telling her we are going to have a house. She has to help build it. She says, ‘I can’t build.’ I said, ‘You can take them water,’ ” Hayes said with a laugh.
Hayes has two other grown daughters and a 14-month-old granddaughter she is looking forward to have visit as well, so she is happy she will have the space for visitors in the planned three-bedroom home.
Hayes admitted that 2020 has been an incredibly difficult year. Her brother-in-law, foster father, and foster mother all died within months of each other, leaving their family devastated and Hayes reeling. She was living with her parents in Powhatan when they died but is staying with her sister in Varina now until the house is built.
Her family members were the ones who strongly encouraged Hayes to apply for Habitat and supported her in the process. She said she is happy that before her mother, Betty Pike, died on Aug. 10, she knew Hayes had been selected and that she and Shannon would have their own home soon.
A special groundbreaking ceremony was held at the site of Hayes’ future home on Nov. 24 and was attended by 25 people, including Hayes’ family members, Habitat board members, county administrator Ned Smither, supervisor Bill Cox, and some of the contractors that will be partnering with Habitat. Executive director Susan Winiecki was thrilled to see the start of the first house being built since she stepped into her new position this summer. This house and Habitat’s 16th house will both be built on land purchased by the nonprofit.
When talking about Hayes being the family selection committee’s choice for the next build, Winiecki said they were touched by her story but the future homeowner also impressed the members with how driven she was to make her dream of being a homeowner a reality.
“It has been a pleasure as an executive director now getting to meet Sheila and her family and being on the other side of a build. I am excited to go through this process with Sheila,” Winiecki said.
She pointed out that Hayes, who applied to the program in January and found out she was chosen in July, has already been hard at work on the requirements of every Habitat family.
“We are helping Sheila get to this dream, but Sheila has done many of these steps on her own. She qualified through our program, had the credit score she needed, and already took our homeowner preparation class. She got everything in line so she could become a homeowner through Habitat for Humanity-Powhatan,” Winiecki said.
Hayes qualified for a mortgage through Habitat and is expected to put in 200 hours of sweat equity with the nonprofit, either on the build site or in one of its programs, Winiecki said.
Hayes said she has felt more empowered and proud of herself going through this process and fully embracing all of the responsibility it will bring to take on the mortgage and take care of her home.
For Habitat, the upcoming build is also exciting because of a new partnership with Clay Street Builders, which is lending its expertise as the build supervisors, Winiecki said. The company, which brought with it several new partnerships with other regional businesses, will be operating under very different circumstances than previous builds because of COVID-19, including crews being limited to six people along with two build supervisors.
For more information about Habitat for Humanity-Powhatan or to get involved, visit https://www.habitatpowhatan.org/ or contact 804-594-7009.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.