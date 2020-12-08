New Habitat for Humanity-Powhatan house breaks ground

“It has been a pleasure as an executive director now getting to meet Sheila and her family and being on the other side of a build. I am excited to go through this process with Sheila,” Winiecki said.

She pointed out that Hayes, who applied to the program in January and found out she was chosen in July, has already been hard at work on the requirements of every Habitat family.

“We are helping Sheila get to this dream, but Sheila has done many of these steps on her own. She qualified through our program, had the credit score she needed, and already took our homeowner preparation class. She got everything in line so she could become a homeowner through Habitat for Humanity-Powhatan,” Winiecki said.

Hayes qualified for a mortgage through Habitat and is expected to put in 200 hours of sweat equity with the nonprofit, either on the build site or in one of its programs, Winiecki said.

Hayes said she has felt more empowered and proud of herself going through this process and fully embracing all of the responsibility it will bring to take on the mortgage and take care of her home.