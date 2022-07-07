Newly-hired AD excited for opportunity at Powhatan

After leaving behind a career in education and high school athletics to take a job in the private sector three years ago, Chip Boone didn’t think he’d ever go back into his previous profession as an athletic director.

That is, until Powhatan High School athletic director Tim Llewelyn — who announced his retirement from the position this past spring — made a tempting pitch to get Boone back into the world of sports.

“To be honest with you, I wasn’t looking to get back into things. It wasn’t on my radar,” Boone said after hearing about the job opening.

After initially not considering the position, Boone took another moment to consider what Llewelyn had said, and a few days later, he called Llewelyn back and expressed interest in returning to the career he left behind years ago. After going through the interview process, he was eager to accept the job.

“I hung up and sort of sat on it, and thought about Powhatan County, thought about Powhatan High School, thought about Tim Llewellyn and the job he does there, and it felt like it might be the place to be,” Boone said. “To be honest, I don’t think I would’ve come back if it wasn’t for the situation.”

This isn’t the first time Boone’s followed Llewelyn up as an athletic director. In June 2014, Boone replaced Llewelyn as James River High School’s new head of the athletic department while Llewelyn returned to teaching and coaching.

A standout baseball player at the collegiate level at the University of Richmond, Boone entered college with a desire to make sports his profession, following in the footsteps of his father, Chuck, who was the athletic director at the University of Richmond from 1977 to 2000.

In his career, Boone has worked as a history teacher, an assistant coach for Chesterfield County’s baseball and football teams, a head coach for Glen Allen baseball and eventually an athletic director and teacher at James River. He was also the head coach for Powhatan in the American Legion league in 2008.

With the Chesterfield area being a community he’s called home for much of his life, Boone says it was easy adjusting to his first athletic director position because he was so familiar with the community and his staff. This time, he says, he’s focused on being active quickly so that he can get to know his new Powhatan community members.

“When I took over at James River High School, I knew everyone there because I had worked there for 10 years, so really the biggest task is getting to know people and figuring out the lay of the land and establishing a relationship of trust,” he said.

The tight-knit community, the impressive reputation of Powhatan’s athletic programs and some further high praise from Llewelyn were the main reasons that Boone felt drew him to this position, and with his first day on the job on July 5, he’s looking forward to helping the school continue its immaculate track record as a top-tier athletic department. Boone says one of his first priorities on the agenda is to find a new boys basketball coach.

“I know Powhatan really well, and just the idea of being part of that community interested me,” he said. “I’m looking forward to meeting people and seeing if I can do anything for them.”

While it’d be hard for anyone to follow up what Llewelyn was able to accomplish for the Indians, Boone brings in a plethora of experience and passion for the job that leaves the school in good hands for the foreseeable future.