Powhatan hosts Mid-Atlantic Open single lift championships for first time

POWHATAN - For the first time, Powhatan hosted the 100% RAW Mid-Atlantic Open Bench Press-Deadlift-Strict Curl Championships, held Saturday at Blackhawk Gym.
Powhatan Powerlifters earned first places in their respective divisions, based both on their age and weight classes, at the competition.
Mary McKinley Hodge broke both the state record and the world record in the bench press for her Masters 50-to-54-year-old/198-pound class with a press of 155 pounds.
Christine Boczoar set the new bench press state record in her Masters 45-49/181 class with a press of 139 pounds.
First places also went to Allison Bullock (Masters 40-44 years old/105-pound weight class) in the bench press (83 pounds) and deadlift (209 pounds), Brian Rogers (Masters 50-54/198) in the strict curl (123 pounds), Sherry Bush Rowe (Masters 50-54/132) in the bench press (94 pounds) and deadlift (253 pounds) and Jeff Searfoss (Masters 45-49/198) in the strict curl (120 pounds). All of the lifters train at Blackhawk Gym in Powhatan.
Most of Saturday’s Mid-Atlantic Open competitors hailed from Virginia, but the championships also drew lifters from the states of Maryland, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Florida.
Several more state records and multiple world records fell at Saturday's championships.
Thirteen-year-old Maryland resident Adam Taylor had a day to remember, setting both the world record and Maryland state record in the 12-13/105-pound bench press with a press of 113.5 pounds and Maryland state records for his age and weight division in the strict curl (50 pounds), squat (149 pounds) and deadlift (204 pounds).
Krystal Brown set the Masters 50-54/123-pound record in the strict curl with a lift of 80 pounds.
Daniel Hall set Virginia state records in the 14-15/308-pound class in the strict curl (120 pounds), squat (354 pounds) and deadlift (441 pounds).
Crystal Bridgforth set Virginia 40-44/198-pound state records in the bench press (155 pounds) and deadlift (298 pounds).
Cody Sears set Maryland state records for the open/198-pound class in the strict curl (143 pounds) and bench press (343 pounds).
State records were also set by Shane Shifflett (Virginia 14-15/181-pound class) in the strict curl (61 pounds), Joe Cotton (Virginia 55-59/220) in the strict curl (136 pounds), Craig Perry (Florida 65-69/242) in the bench press (320 pounds) and James McClanahan (Maryland 20-24/275) in the deadlift (606 pounds).
Heaviest lifts at Saturday's championships were from Virginia's Baron Dixon (50-54/308) in the strict curl (169 pounds), Virginia's James Gardner (45-49/198) in the bench press (358 pounds), Virginia's Kyle Bushong (20-24/308) in the squat (573 pounds) and Maryland's McClanahan in the deadlift (606 pounds).
Videos and photos of the Open can be viewed at Powhatan Powerlifting via Facebook. Additional photos and results will also be featured in an upcoming print edition of the Powhatan Today and online at www.powhatantoday.com.