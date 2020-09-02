VHSL Appeal Committee denies Region 4B’s appeal to divide Class 4 into 8 regions

CHARLOTTESVILLE –The Virginia High School League’s Appeal Committee on Wednesday unanimously denied an appeal from Class 4, Region B to divide the Class 4 state division into eight regions for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 athletic calendars.

The appeal proposed that there be six to nine schools per region.

Based on VHSL's release, had the appeal been approved, Class 4 would have been the only one of the six VHSL divisions to feature eight regions. Each division currently consists of four.

The Appeal Committee voted 5-0 to present its final plan with justification for Executive Committee approval on Sept. 23. If finalized, Region 4B, which includes Powhatan, will have 20 schools as members – the most of any region – beginning in the fall of 2021.

Atlee, Henrico, Matoaca and Varina are dropping down to Class 4 from 5, and Western Albemarle is moving up to 4 from 3.

Caroline would no longer be in Region 4B, as VHSL voted 4-1 to approve its appeal to move down in classification from Class 4B to Class 3B.

Similar appeals were granted to Buffalo Gap and Giles high schools. According to the league, declining enrollment numbers were the factors considered in its approval of appeals by the three schools.