VHSL Appeal Committee denies Region 4B’s appeal to divide Class 4 into 8 regions

CHARLOTTESVILLE –The Virginia High School League’s Appeal Committee on Wednesday unanimously denied an appeal from Class 4, Region B to divide the Class 4 state division into eight regions for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 athletic calendars.
The appeal proposed that there be six to nine schools per region.
Based on VHSL's release, had the appeal been approved, Class 4 would have been the only one of the six VHSL divisions to feature eight regions. Each division currently consists of four.
The Appeal Committee voted 5-0 to present its final plan with justification for Executive Committee approval on Sept. 23. If finalized, Region 4B, which includes Powhatan, will have 20 schools as members – the most of any region – beginning in the fall of 2021.
Atlee, Henrico, Matoaca and Varina are dropping down to Class 4 from 5, and Western Albemarle is moving up to 4 from 3.
Caroline would no longer be in Region 4B, as VHSL voted 4-1 to approve its appeal to move down in classification from Class 4B to Class 3B.
Similar appeals were granted to Buffalo Gap and Giles high schools. According to the league, declining enrollment numbers were the factors considered in its approval of appeals by the three schools.
Under the new realignment, the second largest region in VHSL behind 4B would be Class 1, Region D with 17 members. The smallest – Class 4, Region D – would have eight schools.
Class 4 would be among four divisions that range from 56 to 58 schools in membership. Class 2 would have 48 schools, and Class 5 would be the smallest division with 46.
The six divisions are based on average daily membership (student attendance), with Class 6 schools having the highest ADM. Region schools within those state divisions are grouped together based roughly on their geographical regions and proximity to one another.
Powhatan would still have three Dominion District opponents – George Wythe, Huguenot and Monacan – in the region.
Other schools in the Greater Richmond region include Atlee, Dinwiddie, Hanover, Hanover County Public Schools’ unnamed high school across from Brandy Hill Plaza in Mechanicsville (formerly known as Lee-Davis), Henrico, Matoaca, Patrick Henry and Varina.
Schools in or near Fredericksburg include Chancellor, Courtland, King George and Spotsylvania. Culpeper County’s Eastern View High School is also in Region 4B.
Jefferson District schools include Louisa County, Orange County and Western Albemarle.
Region 4A’s 13 schools are on The Peninsula and/or part of the Hampton Roads region in Southeast Virginia. Region 4C’s 16 schools are from Winchester and Northern Virginia's Fauquier, Frederick and Loudoun counties. Region 4D’s eight schools are in or near the Blacksburg, Danville, Lynchburg, Roanoke, Radford and South Boston communities in the western and southwestern parts of the state.