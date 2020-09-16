Virginia Colonial Conference will proceed with condensed season model for 2020-21

Blessed Sacrament Huguenot’s conference to open with winter sports, followed by fall and spring athletic seasons

The Virginia Colonial Conference private school league has decided not to flip the athletic seasons, and will instead proceed with a condensed three-season model similar to that of the Virginia High School League, Blessed Sacrament Huguenot athletic director James Poore said last Wednesday.

The VCC, which includes BSH in Powhatan County, will conduct the winter sports season (boys and girls basketball and swimming) from Nov. 18 to Jan. 30, the fall season (football, cheer and volleyball) from Feb. 8 to March 27 and the spring season (baseball, softball, co-ed soccer and tennis) from March 29 to May 22. First regular-season game play dates are slated for Dec. 8 for winter, Feb. 16 for fall sports and April 13 for spring.

The teams are currently looking at conference-only play.