Newspapers take the whole community to work

This week marks the 82nd annual celebration of National Newspaper Week, which was established to recognize the service of newspapers and their employees throughout the U.S. and Canada.

So yes, I do want to start off by thanking the small but mighty staff that makes the Powhatan Today possible every week – our publisher Joy Monopoli; two fantastic Richmond Suburban News sales representatives, Tom Haynie and Cindy Adams; and an amazing production manager, Denine D’Angelo.

And, of course, a thank you wouldn’t be complete without a huge shout out to sports editor Robby Fletcher, who is coming up on his one-year anniversary with the newspaper soon and has done such a great job immersing himself in the Powhatan sports scene.

Over and above our actual staff, I want to take a moment to thank you, our readers, for coming back every week to read the stories from myself and those contributed by the community; check out the photos from special events; see if there are any interesting upcoming happenings in the calendar; scour the honor rolls for the names of your children or those of a friend; remember those we have lost; read great sports coverage; and listen to the opinions of myself and your fellow neighbors here on this page.

Thank you also to those people who say yes to the interviews; invite us to events and games; share the “you’ve probably already heard this but I wanted to make sure” phone calls and emails (don’t assume we have heard, always feel free to reach out); write letters to the editor sharing their viewpoints; and submit photos and articles when our small staff couldn’t make it somewhere in person.

And another round of appreciation to those businesses, organizations and individuals who trust us with their advertising dollars, which allows us to provide our local news coverage for free to our readers.

True community journalism – which is what we strive for every week in this newspaper – is only possible because of the community.

My colleague at the Goochland Gazette, editor Roslyn Ryan, said in her recent column about National Newspaper Week that, “few people understand that newspapers are not perfect better than the people who put them together.”

While I completely agree, that doesn’t mean we don’t strive to do so with every element on the page and use our failures – hopefully few and far between – to sharpen our focus to do better next time, the time after that and so on for as long as we are entrusted with this awesome responsibility.

Because that is exactly what the Powhatan Today is – a responsibility to be accurate, honest and as unbiased as possible in informing the people of Powhatan County about what is going on in their community.

The information within these pages is for and about Powhatan citizens, whether it is the more serious stories about what your local elected officials are doing with the authority you have given them or weighty court cases or the lighter offerings about school programs or local special events, so many of which raise funds for people or causes in this county.