Nonprofits working behind the scenes to help

Out of sight does not have to equal out of mind.
Recently as I have written stories or checked in with people to ask how they are doing amidst the pandemic that has been rocking our world for the last six months, I have heard a mix of responses. Some are barely holding on, some are pushing forward, and others are simply doing OK.
Everywhere you look, there is a new story to tell of how people are coping, innovating, and working to survive at a time when everything seems so uncertain. There is so much good to highlight in our county because people are working hard and doing amazing things for themselves, their businesses, their families, and their communities.
But because of all of the efforts I have seen lately, I wanted to give a special shout-out to the nonprofits in Powhatan County that do so much to help the community and its residents. In many cases, their services are needed now more than ever, and, unfortunately, this comes at a time when they are probably at their most vulnerable.
What should have been Relay for Life of Powhatan’s triumphant 25th anniversary instead saw the event canceled and the local chapter still falling way short of its $70,000 fundraising goal for the American Cancer Society. The deadline for the current season is Sept. 30. Relay organizers originally postponed their usual early summer event until October, hoping the nation would be further along in slowing the pandemic. Unfortunately, that event ultimately had to be canceled.
Fortunately, the local chapter is planning a touching end to the current fundraising season. The nonprofit will hold a Drive-Thru Luminaria and restaurant spirit night from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Sept. 18 at Westchester Commons. Luminaria may be purchased through today (Sept. 16) at www.RelayforLife.org/PowhatanVA.
For years, Powhatan-based nonprofit Backpacks of Love has been working to make sure no school-age boy or girl in the county goes hungry by providing nourishing food for their weekends. The nonprofit also has expanded its services to serve children in six additional counties and was serving more than 700 children weekly when the schools shut down in March.
While many nonprofits have had to cancel their fundraisers, BPOL will hold its annual Backpacks of Love Fall Golf Classic on Oct. 12 at The Foundry Golf Club. This is one of the nonprofit’s biggest annual fundraisers and plays a large role in how many children BPOL can assist.
Lonesome Dove Equestrian Center was the fundraising focus of the Steel Warriors Veterans Motorcycle Club’s seventh annual Horses for Heroes Ride on Sept. 5. Lonesome Dove has the very worthy task of helping veterans overcome their physical and mental impairments through horseback activities and achievement, and it was a relief to see the nonprofit restart services, which has to mean a great deal to the veterans it helps.
Interviewing the 2020 Powhatan Christmas Mother and Father, JoAnn and Jim Woodson, was a good reminder that the start of fall means Christmas season is around the corner. The nonprofit has its work cut out for it this season as volunteers work to help children and seniors in the community while also keeping them safe. Organizers are aware there could likely be a higher demand for their services this year as people who have lost jobs or seen pay or hours reduced wonder how they are going to provide a meaningful Christmas to their children.
While the Christmas Mother volunteers I spoke with are up-front about not knowing all the answers regarding what the new season will bring, they also are excited to take on the task and seeing how they can put their skills to good use to help.
The Free Clinic of Powhatan is continuing on with its $2 million fundraising campaign to renovate the new space it will be moving to this year in the former school administration building on Skaggs Road. The nonprofit didn’t push the campaign in the early months of the pandemic but has been slowly re-emphasizing it as work has begun on the renovation project.
New expanded services made possible by a larger facility will have such an impact on the nonprofit’s staff and those they help. It can’t be easy to be running a fundraising campaign at this time, so I commend them for doing it because they recognize a greater good will be helped by their efforts.
These are just a few examples of how Powhatan’s nonprofits continue to push forward and help people, whether locally or outside of the county. They are doing so even as many are wondering what level of charitable donations they can expect in the coming year, having to cancel fundraisers, and dealing with ongoing restrictions on how they and the people they help can interact.
At a time when nonprofit organizations may not be as visible as usual because of limited events, I hope people will continue to support their efforts with time, money, and helping make others aware of them. Just because they are somewhat out of sight right now doesn’t mean they have to be out of mind.
