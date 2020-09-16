Nonprofits working behind the scenes to help

While the Christmas Mother volunteers I spoke with are up-front about not knowing all the answers regarding what the new season will bring, they also are excited to take on the task and seeing how they can put their skills to good use to help.

The Free Clinic of Powhatan is continuing on with its $2 million fundraising campaign to renovate the new space it will be moving to this year in the former school administration building on Skaggs Road. The nonprofit didn’t push the campaign in the early months of the pandemic but has been slowly re-emphasizing it as work has begun on the renovation project.

New expanded services made possible by a larger facility will have such an impact on the nonprofit’s staff and those they help. It can’t be easy to be running a fundraising campaign at this time, so I commend them for doing it because they recognize a greater good will be helped by their efforts.

These are just a few examples of how Powhatan’s nonprofits continue to push forward and help people, whether locally or outside of the county. They are doing so even as many are wondering what level of charitable donations they can expect in the coming year, having to cancel fundraisers, and dealing with ongoing restrictions on how they and the people they help can interact.