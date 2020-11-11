Nuckols family spreads joy with seasonal pond display in Powhatan

Inspired by the tall grass for which the cottage is named, one day in fall 2019, Nathan decided he wanted to do something with the bamboo he had cut down. So, he constructed a bamboo raft and decorated it with a simple fall scene with mums and pumpkins.

The raft wasn’t built to last, and when it came time for his second display, a simple Nativity scene, in December 2019, Nathan built a sturdier floating dock out of wood. That display was completed by one of daughter Finley’s baby dolls playing the role of Baby Jesus.

“I think I posted it on Facebook. We got lots of positive feedback. Everybody loved seeing it,” Nathan said.

“They said they look forward to seeing it when they drive by. We see lots of posts of people who have gotten out of their cars and taken their own photos,” Heather added.

Nathan designs and builds the displays himself, but his older daughters, Ellie, 10, and Finley, 6, help sometimes. Macy, 2, is still too young.