Olympics offer inspiring stories of greatness

The Olympics have always been about the stories for me.
I have never made it a secret that I am not an avid sports fan, but there is something special about the Olympics that transcends that feeling of disinterest. With that said, I have friends who are glued to the TV during the games watching one race, routine, match, and exhibition after another. That is not me. I am more likely to look at the highlight stories, images, and videos from each day.
By doing that, someone who isn’t going to sit through one race, routine, match, and exhibition after another still gets to see some pretty cool moments in sports history. And while I will always root for Team USA, I am fully aware that this is an international competition that will lead to great stories about competitors from all around the world.
The video of Austria’s Anna Kiesenhofer crossing the finish line and collapsing in what looks like exhausted happiness (or hyperventilating) after winning the gold in the women’s road race final was awesome in itself. It was made even more amazing as I learned a little more about her. The independent cyclist competed in the Olympics without a team or any teammates in the race and was not considered a real contender based on the surprised announcers’ commentaries. In interviews after her victory, I loved how the mathematician and lecturer talked about planning her own road to the Olympics and being an unpredictable force in a race many people probably thought they had figured out.
I loved reading the story about the Philippines’ Hidilyn Diaz becoming the first athlete from her country to win gold at the Olympics by lifting a combined weight of 224 kilograms (my American brain needed context and had to convert it to 493.835 pounds) to take the top spot in the women’s 55-kg class. The article I read showed a video of her training by lifting huge water bottles during the lockdown and keeping a positive attitude through it. I hope she gets a hero’s welcome in her country when she returns.
I will be honest and say I was unaware that skateboarding was now an Olympic sport (as is surfing) until I saw a story about two 13-year-olds taking the gold and silver in the competition: Momiji Nishiya of Japan and Rayssa Leal of Brazil, respectively. Having seen some examples of what I thought were truly epic skateboarding tricks in the past in person and on videos, I thought it was great to see the Olympics embracing this as a recognized sport, which will probably bring in a great deal of younger enthusiasts. But I will admit there was also something quite amusing to me about hearing the TV commentators describing the tricks using skateboarding lingo and imagining what it was like for them to prepare to commentate on this event for the first time.
The USA women’s basketball team did the nation proud in Tokyo this year with the 3-on-3 team of Stefanie Dolson, Allisha Gray, Kelsey Plum, and Jackie Young winning gold in the event’s debut. While this column will be published too early to know who won the gold in the 5-on-5 event, the fact that the team’s first game of the tournament marked an Olympic winning streak of 50 games since 1992 is definitely something to acknowledge and celebrate.
And while some may disagree because of the cost in the medal standings, I was actually really impressed with Simone Biles’ courage in withdrawing from the individual all-around gymnastics competition to focus on her mental and physical well-being. Is it nice when the country brings home the gold medals? Absolutely. But sometimes I look at the incredible pressure these athletes are under and the attitude that it’s their job so they should just suck it up and compete and it is maddening.
The cost of mistakes in a sports competition varies by the sport and injury is always a possibility. But when I think about what could go wrong while these gymnasts are literally hurtling through the air if they lose focus, it is alarming.
The fact that Biles’ last event before her exit from the competition was the vault – one in which she didn’t execute the routine fully – of course brought to mind another famous vault. Say the name Kerri Strug and most that recognize it will think of the iconic vaults in the 1996 Olympics that saw the gymnast doing a second vault despite an obvious ankle injury. It was a great moment of perseverance and I would never want to diminish Strug’s accomplishment or her victory in that moment and her decision to compete while injured. To this day, watching clips of her back-to-back vaults and the sheer determination written on her face as she ran toward that vault is breathtaking.
But I also wonder how kind history would have been to her had the 18-year-old girl with torn ligaments in her leg decided to put her health before winning the gold?
These athletes are more than the few minutes or even few hours they compete on the world stage. They have deeper stories, and we will never know all of the things they sacrificed to compete. But I am grateful we do get to hear some of those stories and learn about who these men, women, and, yes, children, are as human beings.
