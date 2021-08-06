Olympics offer inspiring stories of greatness

I loved reading the story about the Philippines’ Hidilyn Diaz becoming the first athlete from her country to win gold at the Olympics by lifting a combined weight of 224 kilograms (my American brain needed context and had to convert it to 493.835 pounds) to take the top spot in the women’s 55-kg class. The article I read showed a video of her training by lifting huge water bottles during the lockdown and keeping a positive attitude through it. I hope she gets a hero’s welcome in her country when she returns.

I will be honest and say I was unaware that skateboarding was now an Olympic sport (as is surfing) until I saw a story about two 13-year-olds taking the gold and silver in the competition: Momiji Nishiya of Japan and Rayssa Leal of Brazil, respectively. Having seen some examples of what I thought were truly epic skateboarding tricks in the past in person and on videos, I thought it was great to see the Olympics embracing this as a recognized sport, which will probably bring in a great deal of younger enthusiasts. But I will admit there was also something quite amusing to me about hearing the TV commentators describing the tricks using skateboarding lingo and imagining what it was like for them to prepare to commentate on this event for the first time.