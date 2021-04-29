On senior night, all 3 seniors are leading scorers in Powhatan girls soccer's 10-0 rout of L.C. Bird

While Powhatan this year is very young, the team is stacked with talent. There are just seniors and three juniors: Regan Baltz, Meghan Hodge and Lena Parker. The rest of the team features eight sophomores and five freshmen - more freshmen than Rottmund said he has ever had.

"We've got a phenomenal team this year, man, a lot of young talent," he said. "I've never had this much young talent before, and if we can keep it all together, we'll do all right, which I think we will...we've got some tough opponents, but we'll do all right."

He praised the team's speed and ability to connect, and as the season progresses, he's looking for the players to come together and play well as a team.

"We're heading in the right direction," Rottmund said.

Thursday's win marked Powhatan's first of the season after it fought hard on the road against Cosby, who ultimately won 2-0 over the Indians on Tuesday.

"We have them at home at the end of the season," Rottmund said of the Titans, "and I'm optimistic."

Powhatan will take on two road matches this week with Clover Hill next Tuesday at 7 p.m. and James River next Thursday at 7 p.m.