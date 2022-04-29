OPINION: CTE offers important path for students

Finding your path isn’t always easy.

Long-time readers may remember hearing about getting my start in journalism, but for those who don’t know, it was just before my freshman year in high school. Creative writing and literature were important to me, so Mom took me to meet the journalism teacher, who ran both the yearbook and newspaper classes.

While that introverted 14-year-old didn’t have any reporting skills to speak of, she could obviously write, so the teacher allowed her to skip Journalism 1 and immediately join the newspaper staff. The memory of whatever that first story was has long faded but not the sense of rightness upon seeing “By Laura McFarland” printed in a newspaper for the first time. My fate was sealed. It’s going to make me feel old saying this, but that was 26 years ago, and I am still on the same path.

But life isn’t always that clear for everyone. Some people search for years to find the right career, and some never do. When I was in high school, it felt like the message we heard everywhere all the time was that striving for and getting into a good college was the most worthwhile option a student could achieve. College was the path for me, so I didn’t question that mentality too much or honestly think about it much at all after graduation for many years, at least not in a concrete way.

When I first started covering news in Powhatan County and especially getting to know the public schools, I was introduced early on to the division’s career and technical education (CTE) program. While the CTE program is only one option of many for students thinking about their future plans, it is an important one.

Powhatan High School has great options in a wide range of study, including carpentry and building trades, family and consumer sciences, technology education, electricity, cosmetology, firefighting, business and information technology, health and medical sciences, agriculture and horticulture, welding, auto mechanics, animal sciences, JROTC, engineering and culinary arts. Some of these programs might be leading to future studies in college, while others might result in certification or a state license that allows graduates to step into a job or an apprenticeship.

While I am very much aware of these important programs, I got a few good reminders last week about the role they play for PHS students.

On April 21, I spent several hours at the high school, most of it focused on CTE-related content. It started with lunch in Bailey’s Café. The school invited representatives from several food service-related businesses to come and check out the Culinary Arts program.

In between overseeing the lunch rush for the student-run café, culinary instructor Mark Robertson visited the table and talked to representatives from restaurants, a country club and a chip company. His goal was to build connections between the businesses and the culinary program in hopes of creating opportunities to see students accepted into jobs and/or internships.

The idea is a win-win for the community. Local businesses get another source of potential candidates to pull from when hiring staff, which can only be a good thing when you think about the staff shortages so many businesses are facing. In return, as he starts to create those connections with interested hospitality-related businesses, Robertson gets the chance to help his students find quality positions in an industry they may be considering as their chosen field.

After lunch, I met with the talented three CTE students featured in the front page story – Makenzie Parrish, Cameron Christopher and Nolan Heckel – who placed first in their categories at the SkillsUSA State Leadership Conference earlier this month. Talking to them about the competitions, including the preparation and their passion for their classes, was really interesting.

Heckel told me he is already participating in a co-op that has him employed by a local company and it was lovely to see his face light up when he talked about discovering how much he unexpectedly enjoyed competing at the state level and qualifying for a national competition. Christopher talked about signing up for nail technician classes initially thinking of it as a possible “side hustle” in the future but discovering a real passion for it.

Regardless of what career path these students and others enrolled in CTE classes ultimately choose to follow after graduation, the high school gave them a solid option through the CTE program that can only add to their technical, academic and employability skills.