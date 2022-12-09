OPINION: Find special moments even in holiday rush

As busy schedules go, for me, it doesn’t get much more hectic than the weekend I just experienced.

Don’t worry, this isn’t going to be a treatise on overloading yourself with too much activity at the holidays. Nor is it going to be a recounting of my full calendar to prove how busy I am.

What strikes me about a weekend like the one I just experienced is that with such a high level of busyness – including stopping at seven happenings on Saturday alone – it can become too easy to disconnect from the feeling of an event. What works for me is making sure that even if I am only stopping somewhere for a few minutes, I find a moment that makes it special and connects me to it as a community member and not just as a reporter.

I’m going to share a few of those moments not because they were big splashy affairs that will end up in the front page but because they are my moments of connection that I seek to keep me grounded in Powhatan. I’m passionate about representing the community well even at times when it is a little too overwhelming, and sometimes it is the smallest moments that matter the most.

Saturday morning started at my desk mapping out all of the events on my list – the majority of which overlapped. Figuring out the order I needed to go to be able to reach them all – which I did! – was critical.

The first stop was Rise and Grind Cafe in the Village, which allowed Powhatan Christmas Mother volunteers to set up a gift wrapping station in their business. At that point when I arrived, the eager Christmas Mother elves had not had any customers bring presents to wrap yet, but while I was there a family who just came in to get drinks and had no presents to wrap walked over and gave a donation – an occurrence the volunteers said had already happened several times that morning.

Also while I was there, Powhatan Christmas Mother Kathy Ware strolled in to check on the wrapping station and thank the volunteers. They posed for a fun photo, which you can see on page 3A, and Kathy mentioned that there were even more volunteers next door on the porch of County Seat Restaurant and Gathering Place selling sweatshirts. Every year shirts or sweatshirts are sold that depict the new Christmas Mother’s theme. This year’s theme is Whispering Hope. The stop wasn’t on the schedule, but what is the news business without being able to improvise a little? (By the way, the sweatshirts will be on sale on the Courthouse Green at Saturday’s Powhatan Christmas Parade for $25.)

Extra photo stop accomplished, it was off to the Pocahontas Landmark Center to gather information on the Intro to Pickleball clinic offered by Powhatan County Parks and Recreation. I was astounded to walk in the gym and see it filled with close to 60 people, who were either playing or off to the side watching and waiting their turn. We’ve had a few stories on pickleball in the Powhatan Today as local offerings have increased. It is not personal bias because I have never played, although I do find it intriguing.

But even never having picked up a racket, what has impressed me every time I have visited a pickleball court for an event was not only the willingness but the excitement of experienced players to pass on the game to new people because they truly believe it is just that worthwhile, and the clinic was proof of that all over again.

Passion Community Church’s Holly Jolly Jamboree was once again a well-organized, fun, sugar-filled experience for local families that was offered at no cost. The sanctuary and lobby were filled with the joyful screams and laughter of children playing, eating and crafting but one of my favorite moments was a little more quiet. A little girl shyly walked up on the stage holding her mother’s hand toward the patiently-waiting Santa Claus greeting boys and girls as they passed. The almost reverence with which she approached him and the dawning smile on her face as he quietly talked to her felt so right – a quiet moment in a sea of happy chaos.

Next stop was Powhatan County Public Library, which was having it’s Children and Families Holiday Craft Program. The library set up some great stations for children to create some cool little holiday-themed crafts. As someone who doesn’t have a child, the fun for me is always seeing the children’s attitude as they do activities like these, whether it is smiles all around or intense looks of concentration on the kids’ faces as they twist a pipe cleaner into an ornament or color and glue cut up pieces of plates to create their own Christmas tree. The crafter in me rejoices in that kind of focus.

The last stop of the morning was the Coalition of Powhatan Churches’ holiday tour, which saw four local churches and the Drexel-Morrell Center opening their doors to visitors to enjoy holiday decorations and a brief glimpse into their buildings’ histories. Because of a time crunch on the day, I only got to visit Hollywood Baptist Church and New Walk Bible Church, but both were highly informative stops. After taking a few photos, I listened to some of the history of the two churches with interest while looking around at the beautiful surrounds. While it was a holiday tour and the decorations were lovely, the churches themselves were the real attraction, and hearing about how they started and how they changed over time offered some nice insights into Powhatan’s history.

Last but not least was my drive through Graceland Baptist Church’s annual Live Nativity Drive Thru later that night and then parking and walking back around to the stations to get better photos. Many of the participants have been doing this for years and automatically strike a pose as I walk up to take the photo. It’s always nice to greet familiar faces and have a brief chat between vehicles to minimize any disruption, and I want to give a special shout out to the Wise Man who opened his “gift” to the baby Jesus and gave me a piece of candy as I had not yet had dinner and was feeling kind of tired.