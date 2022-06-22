Parker Sloan leaves Indians with legacy of greatness

Just before Parker Sloan started his senior season with Powhatan soccer, he made a list of all the things he sought to achieve in his final run with the program that he’s been with since the eighth grade.

On that list were Sloan’s goals to become the Gatorade Player of the Year and Region 4B Player of the Year, to help his team reach the state tournament and to get his team a regional title. While the team fell just short in the regional title match and lost in the state quarterfinals, Sloan was otherwise on the money, crossing off every other achievement on his list to cap off a legendary run as the program’s most decorated player.

The UVA-bound forward not only finished as the Region 4B Player of the Year, but also took home Gatorade Player of the Year. While Sloan’s 35 goals and 17 assists on the season certainly helped his cause, Sloan’s recognition goes far beyond just the numbers.

While a respected leader and lethal all-around forward on the field, Sloan was just as impressive off of it, finishing academically with a 4.54 GPA while also showing high-character as a helping member of his community with his volunteer work with Feeding Powhatan, a food distribution center for people in need.

“I always thought it was a possibility, but I didn’t know it was going to happen,” Sloan said. “I’m just really proud of everything we did. I set huge goals for the team, I told a lot of the players my goals, and I’m glad we were able to accomplish a lot this year.”

After Sloan’s last appearance in an Indians uniform ended in an instant classic state quarterfinals matchup against Great Bridge that went through eight rounds of a penalty shootout, the emotions of a closed chapter in his athletic career didn’t hit Sloan until he drove home and realized that for the first time in five years, he wouldn’t be going to practice with his teammates.

“It was kind of a shock,” he said. “There was a lot of sadness just because I love playing for Powhatan, and I always have.”

While this chapter is officially over, the legacy and impact Sloan leaves behind is still very much ingrained in the team’s DNA right down to his relationship with head coach Willie Miles and the rest of the coaching staff that valued him as essentially a coach on the field.

Miles says the two bonded over their shared love for NBA legend Kobe Bryant and the “Mamba Mentality” that he says Sloan exemplified better than anyone, even believing he was the rare athlete to challenge his own coaching staff to reach bigger heights.

“We can rave about his attributes, his stats, everything, but that is one of the most complete individuals that I’ve ever met in my life,” Miles said. “He’s got the wisdom of a young adult, he’s got the physical attributes that will get him going at the D1 level and he has that focus and that drive.”

Sloan says Miles’ passion for the game and the wisdom of assistant coaches Paul Smartschan and Zachary York helped him rediscover his love for the game after a stress fracture in two spots on his right hip kept him out for six months entering his senior year.

“It made me find my love for the game again,” Sloan said. “(Miles) pours so much of his heart and his time into the program and into us. His love for the game has carried onto me and myself.”

Even as the season was winding down, Sloan was always thinking about the journey he went on with this team, looking as far back at his first varsity appearance in his freshman year in a game against Cosby, who was fresh off a state championship run. Though Powhatan lost that game, Sloan remembers the game well, especially his assist that saw him beat the keeper and slot a pass in front of net to his teammate.

Sloan has come a long way since that first assist, and he’ll now venture onto the Division I level against ACC competition. Joining a Cavaliers team that is just three years removed from a run to the College Cup, Sloan says his focus is on putting in the work and earning time out on the field.

“I’m trying not to put a lot of expectations on myself for my freshman year. What I’m expecting out of myself going in is, I might not see the field a lot, I might not get a lot of time, but to try to outwork everybody and work my hardest and put in the time to do all I can just to grow over the next couple years.”

Leaving Powhatan with 71 career goals, 42 assists and one of the best seasons in school history, the Indians may not ever see an athlete quite like Parker Sloan step foot on the field again, but his impact as a playmaker and leader leaves the program in a significantly better place than when he found it.