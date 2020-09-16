PCPS reinstates free meals for all Powhatan youth

A free lunch and breakfast meal will be offered to all hybrid students on the days they are in class, Johns said. Bagged meals will be available for these students to take home for the days they are not in class. Bagged meals will also be available for parent pick-up for any student enrolled in the all-virtual program.

“What is good about that is that we can get a whole lot more participation, and the federal reimbursement rate under this program is a higher than it is under the national school lunch program, so hopefully we can at least break even,” Johns said.

In order to maintain social distancing, hybrid students have been eating in their classrooms, Johns said. Those elementary and middle schoolers who were eating school lunches had the food delivered to the classroom for the first two weeks. There were also carts at the entrances of the elementary and middle schools that allowed students to pick up food and take it to their classrooms to eat. High schoolers could go through the food line in the cafeteria for breakfast or lunch.

Pick-up procedures

Moving forward, the free distribution procedures will be as follows: