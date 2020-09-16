PCPS reinstates free meals for all Powhatan youth

POWHATAN – All Powhatan County Public Schools students are now eligible to receive seven days’ worth of free breakfast and lunch through Dec. 31, 2020.
Effective Sept. 1, the division’s meal distribution program was granted a waiver to reinstate serving free breakfast and lunch to all students who attend Powhatan County Schools and to any other child 18 years or younger. This is the same seven-day program that was used to provide meals for youth from March to August 2020.
Before this change, participation in the school meals for the first few weeks of school was very low and the food services was losing money every day, Larry Johns, assistant superintendent for finance and business operations, told the school board at its meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Over the summer, the division had been providing free food for any youth 18 or younger. However, when the school year started, only children on the free and reduced plan still received free meals.
The school division received guidance from the Virginia Department of Education that it could get a waiver to restart the program that allows all students to eat for free, whether they are hybrid or virtual, on the free and reduced plan or not, he said.
However, the process will be slightly different from summer distribution since the new school year has started and students are active in both the hybrid and virtual models.
A free lunch and breakfast meal will be offered to all hybrid students on the days they are in class, Johns said. Bagged meals will be available for these students to take home for the days they are not in class. Bagged meals will also be available for parent pick-up for any student enrolled in the all-virtual program.
“What is good about that is that we can get a whole lot more participation, and the federal reimbursement rate under this program is a higher than it is under the national school lunch program, so hopefully we can at least break even,” Johns said.
In order to maintain social distancing, hybrid students have been eating in their classrooms, Johns said. Those elementary and middle schoolers who were eating school lunches had the food delivered to the classroom for the first two weeks. There were also carts at the entrances of the elementary and middle schools that allowed students to pick up food and take it to their classrooms to eat. High schoolers could go through the food line in the cafeteria for breakfast or lunch.
Pick-up procedures
Moving forward, the free distribution procedures will be as follows:
A Track Students – These students attend school on Mondays and Tuesdays and will be offered a breakfast and lunch meal during normal meal times. On Tuesday afternoon they will be offered bagged meals for Wednesday through Sunday.
B Track Students – These students attend school on Thursdays and Fridays and will be offered a breakfast and lunch meal during normal meal times. On Friday afternoon they will be offered bagged meals for Sunday through Wednesday.
PreK to third grade – Beginning Sept. 14, these students will attend school Monday through Friday. Therefore, they will be offered free meals each day and on Friday afternoon will be offered bagged meals for Saturday and Sunday.
Virtual Learning Students – Meals for these students may be picked up on Wednesday. Breakfast and lunch meals for seven days will be available.
Powhatan High School - 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Bus loop at the rear of the school.
Powhatan Middle School - 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Door 11 located on the western side of the school.
Pick up without student present – The parent or guardian must provide the student name and student ID number to receive meals.
Pick up with student present – Breakfast and lunch meals for seven days will be provided for each child in the vehicle that is under the age of 18. The student name and ID number is not required if the student is in the vehicle. Lead-in and exit only signs will be at each location to help with traffic flow. Those who are unable to pick up meals during the scheduled times may contact Sodexo by email foodservice@powhatan.k12.va.us or phone 804-598-5700, extension 123, for an alternate time or delivery method.