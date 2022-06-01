PCPS staff turnover higher than usual at year-end

POWHATAN – New school years are always times of transition, but with a divisionwide staff turnover that is higher than usual – especially at the administration level – the start of the 2022-2023 school year is anticipated to be a time of significant transition.

As of May 23, a total of 86 of the 635 full-time employees on staff, or 13.54%, have departed or announced that they would not return next school year, according to Terri Allison, director of human resources for Powhatan County Public Schools (PCPS). A variety of reasons were given for the departures – retirement, other job offers, changing careers, moving, entering the military, stress from the COVID-19 pandemic, personal reasons and more. There were also three deaths during the year.

PCPS was already expecting to see substantial change with the hiring of a new superintendent after Dr. Eric Jones announced his plans to retire at the end of the school year, and some staff turnover is normal in most school divisions when there is a change of leadership, Allison said.

But with 38 teachers and 17 administrators not returning next year, it is going to have a huge impact in the beginning of the year to have so many people in those key roles facing a major learning curve, she said.

“It is scary times for our school division. It is the reality of what we are facing,” she said. “The reality is there are a lot of changes going on in Powhatan County Public Schools. We have people who are going to step up to the challenge, there will be new people coming in to step up to the challenge, but it will be a time of transition.”

The school division has already been preparing for that transition by having staff members prepare overviews of departments so employees taking on major leadership roles can get a quick understanding of the positions and resources, said Tracie Omohundro, assistant superintendent for instruction.

The goal is “to really showcase what we do for the people who are coming in and to create some really good examples of the strong program we believe we have here” as well as “capturing the institutional knowledge that may go with some people.”

Omohundro said she has visited schools recently and spoken with staff who were worried about what comes next. Her response, she said, is that PCPS has an amazing foundation with great students, teachers, resources, facilities and instructional supports, so it is going to be OK.

“While I understand that change is going to be hard for a lot of people, what we do day-to-day in our classrooms, we’ve got that foundation already built and it is a strong foundation and I would attribute that to the last nine years. I look forward to the new energy that may come with some of these changes, but I am very confident in what we have built so hard,” she said.

She added, “Change is going to be hard; it’s scary but we have work to do.”

Increasing numbers

There is some degree of turnover in any given year, but a comparison of the past four school years shows the numbers are significantly higher this year, Allison said.

PCPS saw 56 of 615 employees leave after the 2018-2019 school year, or 9.10%, she said. Despite worries about the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 – or maybe because of it – turnover wasn’t as high for the 2019-2020 school year, with 47 of 612 full-time employees leaving, or 7.68%. The number was higher again after the 2020-2021 school year, with 66 of 626 employees leaving, or 10.54%. But the 86 leaving this year is still a significant jump.

The week contracts were due, May 13 to 20, Allison said she received 14 resignations, and two teachers resigned as recently as last Thursday.

The number of teachers leaving has been rising each year. From 22 departures in 2018-19, it went to 30 (2019-20), 31 (2020-21), and 38 this year currently.

But where PCPS will see the most dramatic change this year is at the administration level, which is made up and school and division leaders, secretaries, and computer technicians. The division went from 10 leaving in 2018-19, to two (2019-20), seven (2020-21), and now 17 this year currently.

At the school level, two principals are leaving – Tanja Atkins-Nelson will retire from Flat Rock Elementary and Michelle Martin is leaving Powhatan High for personal reasons. The high school is also losing assistant principal Nicole Arnold and student activities director Tim Llewellyn.

At the division level, Larry Johns, director of finance; Becky Boswell, assistant director of finance, and Linda Hockaday, executive assistant and school board clerk, are all retiring, and Jason Tibbs, director of facilities, has taken a position in another school division.

“To me the biggest impact is the institutional knowledge leaving us,” Allison said. “Take Jason Tibbs, who has been here 18 years as a teacher, assistant principal, principal and director of facilities. He has had a lot of roles in this school division, and he knows the ins and outs of every building. That is a lot of knowledge you are losing.”

The good news is that the structures currently in place have allowed staff at the division level to have a “good understanding of the interconnectedness of departments,” Omohundro said.

“While I don’t obviously deal with the day-to-day operations that Dr. Tibbs does or Mr. Johns does, because we work so closely together on things that overlap within our programs and within our departments, there will be some continuity,” she said.

Finding reasons

As with any school year, losing this number of employees can’t be attributed to one or even two reasons, Allison said. However, there were some that really stood out as contributing factors to this year’s departures.

The Powhatan County Board of Supervisors voted on May 18 to approve a school budget that included money for a 5% raise for all employees and targeted raises for a few groups to address compression, including making sure all teacher pay scales were at the median ranking out of the 12 other localities PCPS compares itself to each year.

However, there were other localities that gave even higher raises, Allison said. For instance, five teachers are going to schools in Chesterfield and two in Henrico.

On the flip side of that, Allison noted Powhatan has already hired five Chesterfield teachers who want to teach here.

“We called teachers from Chesterfield and they don’t even want to know the salary before they say, ‘I will take it!’ They just want to get out of the large school division and they want to know what school they are going to, which is a big sell for us,” she said. “We can tell you as an elementary teacher, we are hiring you to go to Pocahontas or Powhatan Elementary. When you are hired in Chesterfield, you don’t know what school you are going to.”

Allison added that even though there was a 5% salary increase, school division employees who participate in the health insurance plan saw a 19.1% increase. With some neighboring localities paying more toward employees’ health insurance, it is a huge consideration, especially for people with families.

“We lose some people to Goochland or we interview people who want to come to Powhatan but then see our health insurance plan and say, ‘I can’t come to Powhatan because there is such a big difference,” she said.

Even among existing employees, Allison said the spike in premiums caused many people to switch to plans with higher deductibles and lower monthly premiums. She added about 68% of employees are on the school division’s health insurance plan.

“I have had a lot of conversations, mainly with teachers, about how they can’t afford to stay on the higher plans. It really made a big impact when we announced the rates versus the raise,” Allison said. “I had a few tearful conversations with some young families who don’t have any other options. I try to talk them through each option and give the advantages of a high deductible plan.”

Health insurance costs also influenced some employees’ decisions to retire early, she said. With the school board planning to make changes to the retiree health care supplement, which pays a portion of insurance costs for qualifying retirees not old enough to receive Medicare, she had at least five people say getting the full benefit was part of the reason they decided to retire now. Changes the board adopted on the program don’t take effect until July 1, 2023.

The stress of the last few years, which were unprecedented in the situations educators were called on to manage, was also a factor for some, Allison said. The pandemic and everything that went with it took their toll, and then it was compounded by morale taking a hit because of some of the controversial issues that caused so much strife and tension.

“It has been a couple of hard years and that has taken its toll on staff, as it has across the country. That is not a Powhatan issue; that is a nationwide issue – a worldwide issue probably,” she said.

Fortunately, the reintroduction of vital parts of PCPS life – parents allowed in schools, field trips, group activities, parties and graduations – has been going a long way this year toward boosting morale again, she said.

Hiring

Despite issues with turnover, Allison said the hiring process has gone better than can be expected. There were 11 teacher openings as of May 27 with several positions recently filled or going through the interview process now. Some of the more difficult jobs to fill have been the school counselor and social worker positions.

Allison praised her small team – Terry Stokes, supervisor of human resources, and Karen Bradbury, administrative assistant – for holding it together during a busy, stressful time.

“As soon as we have the interview, the panel gets back to us on their choice, we call the references and then we call the candidate and make an offer. It has been fast and furious, because we know that every other school divisions is doing the same thing,” she said.

Fortunately, when making offers, PCPS has been seeing about an 80% acceptance rate on job offers, she added. “I have been pleasantly surprised of the people we call and they say yes. I think it is the reputation of Powhatan County Public Schools. People want to come to a small school division that they know is a good school division.”